The Monze district council spends K64, 000 to collect garbage every month, Council Secretary Benson Bwenje has disclosed.

Mr. Bwenje said although the council was struggling financially, it has managed to conduct sensitization campaigns on cleanliness and safe disposal of waste.

He however bemoaned lack of cooperation from Monze residents noting that this behavior was making it difficult for the council to effectively keep Monze clean and healthy.

He was speaking yesterday during a refresher course on the roles and responsibilities and integrated development planning for local authorities. The course was organized by German Cooperation for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Mr. Bwenje has meanwhile vowed that the council would not relent in ensuring that the people comply with the law through enforcement.

And Monze Council Chairman Bisha Munsaka said there was need to prosecute people who indiscriminately dispose of waste.

Mr. Munsaka said it was disheartening that people in the district have continued to dump rubbish in undesignated places despite massive sensitisations by the local authority.

“I think as a council we need to up the game to ensure that we prosecute people who throw rubbish at an undesignated places because that is they only potent way we are going to win this battle of ensuring that Monze becomes one of the cleanest, green and healthy towns in southern Province,” he said.

