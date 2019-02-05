Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has assured that the relaunch of Zambia Airways is closer than ever before.

Reacting to revelations by Lusaka Times that the April 2019 relaunch date has been deferred, Mr Mushimba said one day the airline will fly.

Writing on his Twitter page, Mr Mushimba revealed that the new Board of Zambia Airways will meet on Thursday this week to select the Chief Executive Officer who will then facilitate the recruitment of the rest of the Management Team.

Mr Mushimba said the new CEO will then commence the process of acquiring the Air Operator’s Certificate and the Aviation Safety Program.

“As Government we are confident that the launch is closer than ever before. One day, one day my friend but pretty soon”

Mr Mushimba said the working government of President Edgar Lungu is focused on changing the infrastructure and build Zambia of tomorrow.

Highly placed sources at the Ministry of Transport and Communications disclosed that The highly anticipated relaunch of Zambia Airways has again been deferred.

The relaunch is now expected to take place in the third quarter of 2019.

The rebirth of Zambia Airways was initiated planned for October 24th 2018 but was forced to be pushed to April 2019, a date which has also now been deferred.

This time around, Government hopes to finally put all logistics in place to enable it launch around the third quarter of this year.

