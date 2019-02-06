The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Legal Aid Counsel Officer, for corrupt practices involving K7, 500.

Oscar Mudenda, aged 37 of plot number 1883 Musenga area, in Mansa district in Luapula Province, has been charged with two counts of corrupt practices by a public officer, contrary to section 19 (1) of the Laws of Zambia.

Details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between January 1st 2019 and February 4th, 2019, Mr Mudenda being a public officer and working for the Legal Aid Board, jointly and whilst working together with other persons unknown, corruptly solicited for K5, 000 from a named Mansa resident.

The payment was to influence the outcome of a matter that was before the courts of law, at the Mansa Subordinate Court, and relating to the Legal Aid Board.

Details in the second count are that on February 4th 2019, Mudenda being a public officer, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did corruptly solicit for and received K2, 500, from a named Mansa resident as an inducement to influence the outcome of a matter that was before the courts of law at the Mansa Subordinate Court.

Mr. Mudenda has been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Christopher Chibanku.

