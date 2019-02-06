The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Legal Aid Counsel Officer, for corrupt practices involving K7, 500.
Oscar Mudenda, aged 37 of plot number 1883 Musenga area, in Mansa district in Luapula Province, has been charged with two counts of corrupt practices by a public officer, contrary to section 19 (1) of the Laws of Zambia.
Details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between January 1st 2019 and February 4th, 2019, Mr Mudenda being a public officer and working for the Legal Aid Board, jointly and whilst working together with other persons unknown, corruptly solicited for K5, 000 from a named Mansa resident.
The payment was to influence the outcome of a matter that was before the courts of law, at the Mansa Subordinate Court, and relating to the Legal Aid Board.
Details in the second count are that on February 4th 2019, Mudenda being a public officer, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did corruptly solicit for and received K2, 500, from a named Mansa resident as an inducement to influence the outcome of a matter that was before the courts of law at the Mansa Subordinate Court.
Mr. Mudenda has been released on bond and will appear in court soon.
This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Christopher Chibanku.
The man is being persecuted because of his name. What is K7,500 company to the billions LungWu and his Govt are pocketing? Shame on you
The main thing is not the name. The main thing is the offence. Is Chitotela Tonga?. Poor reasoning!!!
1.0 crime is crime no matter the amount. I’ve heard your kilt insinuating that the arrest of Chitotela is as a result of his differences with Edgar. Yet you were calling for Chitotelas blood.
Many a legal Aid counsel do this. I would not dismiss this based on tribe.
I remember a few years back when my younger brother sued one of the public Universities due to an unlawful suspension he was given. The legal counsel indirectly asked to be greased so that he could devout more time to the case, we refused, threatened to report him to ACC, he apologized saying he didn’t mean what he said. From them onwards the counsel had less and less time for the case. Luckily the then minister of education Dr. Kaingu intervened in my brother’s suspension.
Sadly that is the reality of life, we arrest petty thieves that steal in shoprite but leave the big thieves, we even protect them.
He is in trouble, the amount involved is what those who crowd the prisons are stealing. If it were a million he could’ve been safe
I just love this.
BOMA YAKALIPA!
ECL has removed the breaks on ACC and DEC.
ECL, we will help you fight Corruption and Plunder in GRZ. Viva.
Don’t stop the bandwagon.