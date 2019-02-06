

Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) says it will engage KCM management to ensure that its members that have been given abrupt retirement letters are allowed to work up to the age of 60.

The union says it will dialogue with the mining company to ensure that the workers that are not ready to retire now can be given a few more years before they can be retired.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, MUZ president Joseph Chewe said KCM should not retrench workers using the court ruling which ruled that the company could retire workers that have reached the age of 55 and above.

Konkola Copper Mine is currently in the process of giving out retirement letters to workers who have reached the age of 55.

The decision comes as a surprise to workers most of whom were not ready to go on retirement as they were expecting to retire at 65.

Mr Chewe said KCM should realise that people need to prepare and plan for retirement before they can finally be retired.

The MUZ president said the union has consulted its lawyers, the Ministry of Labour as well as the Labour Commissioner and has a few options of pursuing the matter if the planned negotiations with the mine management do not yield positive results.

Last week, Konkola Copper Mine started issuing out retirement letters to workers who have reached the age of 55.

[Read 200 times, 200 reads today]