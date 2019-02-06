A Zambian Businessman has appealed to the South African Government to ensure that Justice prevails in a matter were Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been arrested on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Shadreck Kapasa, who is involved in mining business, has lamented how Prophet Bushiri had him arrested 2 years ago for demanding payment of his money after supplying 500 grams of Gold worth 16 Million US dollars. Kapasa was arrested in South Africa on allegations of fraud.
Mr. Kapasa told journalists in Lusaka that he was requested to travel to South African to receive his payment but instead was arrested by Police after Prophet Bushiri reported him as a fraudster together with his 3 other Zambian business associates Daniel Phiri, Andrey Nawa and Ephraim Musukwa
Mr. Kapasa said he served 8 months together, in a South African Prison and was released after interventions by Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba and has to date not received his money.
Mr. Kapasa is disappointed that such acts are being perpetuated by a Man of God and has questioned his standing with God.
He has also cautioned Zambian Businessmen who are in the process of engaging in business with Prophet Bushiri to disengage themselves.
The Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and his wife who on Monday appeared in Court were arrested by the Hawks on Friday last week in Rustenburg on charges of fraud and money laundering.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest and said the case against the couple was linked to alleged offences of fraud and money laundering, as well as the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), which had been committed from 2015.
The contravention of the Act was in relation to Exchange Control Regulations relating to foreign currency of $1 147 200 (around R15m).
Let’s not judge but leave this case for God to judge. If we continue commenting, we will end up in the trap of sin. Satan might use this case for both christians and non christians to sin. Let’s pray that the truth be exposed.
He is a thief who does not deserve any mercy. Lock him up.
We do not need such men in our society. Cut his bols and feed them to the dogs.
Iwe do not involve God mufyabupuba, youare the same chaps who indirectly put the name of God in ridicule!
They say a criminal will always return to the scene of the crime. Those who crook you no matter what and how they lie to cover their tracks often will one day be dealt with either by the law or equally by other unscrupulous people.
You’re stupid
You are so naive. Can you pay me man who is the primary subject of this article?
I am not an expert on the price of gold, but “500 grams of Gold worth 16 Million US dollars” seems way too high.
Maybe this gold was laced with “anointed water”?
It is very sad that vultures always appear when someone is down.
I do not support Bushiri, but frankly, someone should give him an award for being such a good business man. There are those that will say he is making money off the back of poor people. The truth is every single company exploits the poor.
@IndigoTyrol. It’s 500 Kilograms, 32000 USD per Kilo = 16 000 000 USD.
@ Mr Dokowe. Half a Ton of gold. That you can only find at BOZ
Hehehe. Do you know gold kikikiki
I always wonder why ka chatile is called a man of God and yet he is just a conman. Utu bantu twamusango uyu tu fwile uku to poona. Twaibila sana abantu .
@it’s Political. Probably, since it’s from DRC. 500kg of gold doesn’t look like 500kg of maize.
Man of God has hired a lawyer to defend him? Why not call up the Lord to send his angels to defend him?
He is just a shameless conman. Which Angels can defend this thief.
At the pick of ZCCM operations I worked at the Ndola Copper Refinery. This is where ZCCM’s sole Gold production plant was located.
Production from that plant was 12 Kg of Gold and about 2000kg silver.
Where did these guys get 500 kg of gold as some one has correctly asserted the figures.
Do I know the definition of criminal?
Its now blatantly clear that we don’t want to read as a people.
Cant you scoll up and see its “500 grams of Gold”. Where are you getting 500kgs?
Me I can just die like this….!!!
Ken, I agree with you here.
We can only go by what is printed here, and it clearly says 500 grams of gold.
Yes he nid 2 face law o he cn b hanged by da way he’s nt a man of God he z jst like witchdoctors nd most pipo says he z a witch
Gold idula?
I remember this gentleman’s story
This BUSHILU is just a common kawalala mascarading as a man of God. Which genuine Man of God can have the milliions of dollars that this little CRIMINAL has amassed? No wonder we denied him entry into Zambia because he is a thief.
Hurry Thats wisdom leave everything to God. Bushiri is not my cup of tea, the book of life says in Matthew 7:1-2 “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.
man of gold and not God