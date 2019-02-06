A Zambian Businessman has appealed to the South African Government to ensure that Justice prevails in a matter were Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been arrested on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Shadreck Kapasa, who is involved in mining business, has lamented how Prophet Bushiri had him arrested 2 years ago for demanding payment of his money after supplying 500 grams of Gold worth 16 Million US dollars. Kapasa was arrested in South Africa on allegations of fraud.

Mr. Kapasa told journalists in Lusaka that he was requested to travel to South African to receive his payment but instead was arrested by Police after Prophet Bushiri reported him as a fraudster together with his 3 other Zambian business associates Daniel Phiri, Andrey Nawa and Ephraim Musukwa

Mr. Kapasa said he served 8 months together, in a South African Prison and was released after interventions by Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba and has to date not received his money.

Mr. Kapasa is disappointed that such acts are being perpetuated by a Man of God and has questioned his standing with God.

He has also cautioned Zambian Businessmen who are in the process of engaging in business with Prophet Bushiri to disengage themselves.

The Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and his wife who on Monday appeared in Court were arrested by the Hawks on Friday last week in Rustenburg on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest and said the case against the couple was linked to alleged offences of fraud and money laundering, as well as the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), which had been committed from 2015.

The contravention of the Act was in relation to Exchange Control Regulations relating to foreign currency of $1 147 200 (around R15m).

