Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that the arrest of Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should inspire confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies and investigative wings

Ms. Siliya said that the move demonstrated that the Country’s investigative wings were performing according to their mandate and that they will continue to do so.

Speaking when she answered questions from journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka, Ms. Siliya said the action also spoke to President Edgar Lungu’s stance on the fight against corruption.

And the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) said that it was confident that the corruption allegations against Mr. Chitotela will be dealt with without any interference.

APNAC Zambia Chapter Chairperson Cornelius Mweetwa said he was confident that the Anti-Corruption Commission will handle Mr. Chitotela’s case professionally.

Mr. Mweetwa told ZNBC News that other people holding public offices should learn from the alleged corruption case against Mr. Chitolela, before adding that Mr. Chitotela remains innocent until proven guilty of the offense.

This week, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Infrastructure and Housing Minister Developing Ronald Chitotela and charged with two counts of concealing property suspected of being proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 71 subsection one of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

Details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between the July, 2016 and October 2018 in Lusaka District, Mr Chitotela did conceal a property namely plot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni, Lusaka. The property was disguised in the names of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the second count on dates unknown but between the July, 2016 and October 2018, the Minister did conceal a property namely the remaining extent of Subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka. The property was also disguised in the name of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

