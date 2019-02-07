Government has commenced investigations against Former Vice President Guy Scott over his recently published memoir which contains details about the death of late President Michael Sata.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya revealed at a media briefing in Lusaka today that cabinet is studying the matter and the nation will be advised in due course.

The Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Government has taken interest in the matter and wants to know how late President Sata’s death certificate found itself in Dr. Scott’s possession.

Ms. Siliya described the move by Dr. Scott as insensitive on the family and the nation at large.

She said like many Zambia citizens who have expressed displeasure on the matter, Government feels the publication of such private and personal information of the deceased was not only unZambian but also an affront on the cultural, traditional and Christian beliefs and values of the country.

Ms. Siliya said the investigation being conducted by Cabinet Office will help to establish the source of the document and the persons behind its authourisation, especially that some family members such as Mulenga Sata have expressed displeasure at the matter.

Some Zambians have taken to social media to condemn Dr. Scott after it was revealed that a chapter in his hard hitting political memoir contains a copy of late President Michael Sata’s death certificate.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]