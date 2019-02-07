Chipolopolo number one Kennedy Mweene was back between the posts for Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night in their 3-0 home win over Black Leopards in Pretoria.

Mweene was in goals in the absence of Denis Onyango who is sidelined with another injury.

And Mweene’s compatriot and Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda was substituted in the 79th minute after another dry day for the current South Africa Premier Soccer League top scorer on eight goals.

The Zambian goalkeeper was back in goals for the first time since January 5 and has now clocked four league games this season.

Mweene has also played four continental games in the CAF Champions League; three in the preliminary stage and one group stage fixture on January 11 away to Lobi Stars of Nigeria where Sundowns lost 2-1.

FRANCE

Meanwhile in France on Tuesday, Metz were eliminated from the Coupe de France quarterfinals following a 1-0 home loss to Orleans.

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for Ligue 2 leaders against struggling Orleans who are 12th on the table.

[Read 91 times, 91 reads today]