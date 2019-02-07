The Board of Directors of Zambia Airways (2014) Limited which sat for its inaugural Board meeting today, has appointed Bruk Endeshaw Abebe, as the Chief Executive Officer for the national airline.
Mr Abebe has 24 years’ experience in the aviation industry and is currently Regional Director Sales and Services, Southern African Region for Ethiopian Airlines.
This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Acting Board Chairperson Bonaventure Mutale (SC)
Mr Mutale explained that Mr Abede’s appointment was made in accordance with the Shareholders Agreement between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Ethiopia Airlines (ET) which provided that the first CEO would be nominated by ET and that IDC would nominate the subsequent CEO.
He said the Board has also directed the CEO to target commencement of operations of the Airline for the third quarter of 2019.
He added that the Board further reiterated the Shareholders’ quest to ensure that the Airline operates as a commercial enterprise so as to achieve viability
The expenditure is ever increasing without a single aircraft taking off…you can only imagine the allowances these reckless foooools are accruing.
@jay jay, this is OK. No need to be criticizing every little thing. If a Zambian was appointed you would have labelled him a cadre. Also, Zambians lack experience in managing airlines, the man will show them how its done.
Kikikiki PF behave like Dr. Mushota Chimfwembe, since 2014 twice a year she tells us she is pregnant. Then she announce that she had a miscarriege. That’s 10 times Zambian Airways has aborted. Even that MP ichipuba who lost to notorious Mushimba tried.
Now they think Nick is not good, they want to try the Ethiopian doggy style.
Adebe we have PowerSx man…. how much is Adebe salary in kwacha per round?
@jay jay I think worse is to employ that Ethiopian with highest salary in country to do nothing. There are so many former Zambia Airways employees who are still in business.
If indeed it’s a Zambia Airways, then they could promote a woman from IDC or could have appointed Pius Kasolo.
Whether u bring a foreigner or Zambian the fact is, they will be stealing unless u change the government.