The Board of Directors of Zambia Airways (2014) Limited which sat for its inaugural Board meeting today, has appointed Bruk Endeshaw Abebe, as the Chief Executive Officer for the national airline.

Mr Abebe has 24 years’ experience in the aviation industry and is currently Regional Director Sales and Services, Southern African Region for Ethiopian Airlines.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Acting Board Chairperson Bonaventure Mutale (SC)

Mr Mutale explained that Mr Abede’s appointment was made in accordance with the Shareholders Agreement between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Ethiopia Airlines (ET) which provided that the first CEO would be nominated by ET and that IDC would nominate the subsequent CEO.

He said the Board has also directed the CEO to target commencement of operations of the Airline for the third quarter of 2019.

He added that the Board further reiterated the Shareholders’ quest to ensure that the Airline operates as a commercial enterprise so as to achieve viability

