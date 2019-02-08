

Former Anti-Corruption Commission Director Agness Kayobo Ngandu has been unanimously elected to sit on the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption.

Mrs. Ngandu has been voted by the African Union Executive Council with the highest of votes; 46 member states out of 53

The African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) promotes and encourages adoption and application of anti-corruption measures on the continent.

It also collects and documents information on the nature and scope of corruption and related offenses in Africa.

The AUABC develops methodologies for analyzing the nature and extent of corruption in Africa, and disseminates information and sensitizes the public on the negative effects of corruption and related offenses;

It also advises governments on how to deal with the scourge of corruption and related offenses in their domestic jurisdictions.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

[Read 141 times, 141 reads today]