Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says police fired live ammunition at him and his supporters in Sesheke today.

The incident happened during a political rally in the southwest of the country.

Mr Hichilema’s Spokesman Brian Mwiinga also confirmed the incident in an interview.

“Our lives are in danger as Police and PF cadres are discharging live ammunition at us and our people. We appeal to the Nation to remain calm but steadfast for any eventualities to come,” Mr Hichilema posted on his Facebook page.

And Mr Mwiinga said Mr Hichilema wasn’t hurt in the incident.

“It was shocking, the police just came from nowhere and began discharging live ammunition,” Mr. Mwiinga said.

“Hichilema’s life is in danger,” he said.

Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu was unaware of the incident.

Meanwhile, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has complained that the ugly PF violence under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership has once again been experienced in the usually peaceful Sesheke Constituency, in Western Province.

Commenting on the teargasing which happened today in Sesheke, Mrs. Nalumango says from the happenings on the ground, there is no doubt this was yet another assassination attempt at the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who the PF have been hunting for sometime now.

Mrs. Nalumango says reports so far indicate that the PF thugs, some wearing police uniforms are still hunting for the UPND President, whose whereabouts and safety are unknown.

She said even more importantly, UPND is receiving disturbing news of several of its people being seriously injured after being brutalised and shot by hired PF thugs from various parts of the country.

She has since urged UPND members to remain calm as as the party leadership establish the exact situation regarding Mr. Hichilema, party officials and several other people who are still being hunted by heavily armed hired PF thugs in Sesheke District.

