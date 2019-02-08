Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says police fired live ammunition at him and his supporters in Sesheke today.
The incident happened during a political rally in the southwest of the country.
Mr Hichilema’s Spokesman Brian Mwiinga also confirmed the incident in an interview.
“Our lives are in danger as Police and PF cadres are discharging live ammunition at us and our people. We appeal to the Nation to remain calm but steadfast for any eventualities to come,” Mr Hichilema posted on his Facebook page.
And Mr Mwiinga said Mr Hichilema wasn’t hurt in the incident.
“It was shocking, the police just came from nowhere and began discharging live ammunition,” Mr. Mwiinga said.
“Hichilema’s life is in danger,” he said.
Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu was unaware of the incident.
Meanwhile, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has complained that the ugly PF violence under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership has once again been experienced in the usually peaceful Sesheke Constituency, in Western Province.
Commenting on the teargasing which happened today in Sesheke, Mrs. Nalumango says from the happenings on the ground, there is no doubt this was yet another assassination attempt at the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who the PF have been hunting for sometime now.
Mrs. Nalumango says reports so far indicate that the PF thugs, some wearing police uniforms are still hunting for the UPND President, whose whereabouts and safety are unknown.
She said even more importantly, UPND is receiving disturbing news of several of its people being seriously injured after being brutalised and shot by hired PF thugs from various parts of the country.
She has since urged UPND members to remain calm as as the party leadership establish the exact situation regarding Mr. Hichilema, party officials and several other people who are still being hunted by heavily armed hired PF thugs in Sesheke District.
Is double H normal mwebantu. I wonder if double is normal.
PF can’t survive without violence & intimidation.
That’s why their symbol is a fist and that’s why Sata named it PF after Zimbabwe’s brutal oppressive ZANU-PF.
Sata started the recruitment of thousands of brutal PF cadres in ZP.
Human Hyena is up to its usual antics this dull cretin the director of the United Party of National Dunderheads ….what assassination attempt is he talking about? The UPND cadres were making threats to disrupt the PF gathering where the President was and the Police priority is to protect the Head of State. Yes the Police can use some very harsh methods
but HH should try not to be too dull to give them an excuse. God will fight your battles, can Kampyango arrest bees? No he can’t so why stress yourself you dull chap!
UPND should arm themselves. All citizens should arm themselves since the police are so compromised. This is the only option for self defense.
What shameful party this PF is.
They couldn’t tear gas bees, but want to use on people?
Tear-gas on swam of bees would have been more effective than prayers PF are asking for.
Live bullets and this masonist is is still breathing? Be serious
Ubufi kwati te president mwe bantu
He is a fo0l..!!!
Stupid ***** people instead of discourage pf party is doing hurry and wajimona you are busy praising butch of criminals.stop using your stomach when we are in such situations you ????
HH is an alarmist and attention seeker!!!Kainde’s desperation for plot one is now getting out of hand.HH knew 100% that president Edgar Lungu will be in Sesheke today just for a 1 day campaign,so why did he wait and go there tomorrow?HH has camped in Sesheke while ECL only went there today.Am pretty sure that HH and his tribal cadres wanted to embarrass the president but ZP cant allow that.ZP have to protect the president at all cost.If HH wont change his evil ways of doing politics,he will die for nothing and NOBODY IN ZAMBIA SHALL EVER PROTEST OVER HIS DEATH(God forbid).ALL WHAT ZAMBIANS SHALL SAY IS “RIP HH”.
HH made a very big mistate by going to Sesheke today when he knew ECL will be there today too.BOTH PF AND UPND HAVE VIOLENT CADRES,SO HH COULD HAVE WAITED FOR ECL TO LEAVE…
They are firing live bullets at us. Wait a minute, let me first post on my Facebook page, done. Now let me run, they want to kill me.
Sesheke is a small town and district,so it is imposible for a huge PF entourage around president Edgar Lungu not to crush with UPND cadres around their bantustan god HH.Therefore,the solution was for HH not to go there today since he knew 100% that ECL will only campaign in Sesheke for 1 day (today)!!!HH has already been to Sesheke several times for campaigns within the past 3 weeks,so why didnt Kainde wait for a day?WELL DONE ZP BECAUSE KAINDE IS A TROUBLE MAKER AND HE ASKED FOR THAT SINCE HE ALWAYS WANTS TO COMPETE WITH PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU!!!What HH should know is there is no difference between him and politicians such as Mulyokela,Cosmo Mumba,Chilufya Tayali,etc,so he cant compete with ECL or try to embarrass the OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT and expect ZP to just be looking at…
Fi imported PF thugs is just too much now. Just unleash more bees and lightening after lightening on them. These thieves are not taking us anywhere
This is really sad to see……Lungu , corruption and violence are 2 gloves on his 2 hands……
Zambian politics is a war.learn from other countries being in politics doesn’t mean you stand for war
Hello Zambians, when are you going to wake up???, Do you people including the church expect anything civil from Lungi??. If you want him to act with civility then it’s the same as voting him out of Power? You will be in denial to expect that from him. He thrived in chaos. Remember how he became president of PF??. Remember 2016 the executive remaining in office after dissolving parliament who was behind that seem?? Remember the Mtembo Nchito issue was his first project? His mission is divide and rule. He doesn’t care about abusing the constitution or rule of law when it affects him and his close friends. The law only applies to the opposition and perceived enemies. It is naive for the church to think he would attend what you people are calling national reconciliation talks. What is…
Cursed is the day HH joined local politics on tribalines in 2006!!!If not caged,HH may set mother Zambia on fire!!It is common sense that ECL and HH cant campaign in a small town such as Sesheke on the same day.Sesheke is not Lusaka or Ndola or Kitwe.It is a terribly small rural town with only one major (tarred road).Therefore,this was a deliberate move by HH to seek sympathy from Zambians BUT HE GOT ZERO SYMPATHY FROM US!!!Well done ZP as the presidency is bigger than anyone in Zambia.HH IS BIG HEADED,SO YOU DID A SPLEANDID JOB BY TEAR GASING HIM.NEXT TIME USE LIVE BULLETS SO THAT THIS F0OL CAN START RESPECTING THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT!!!
UPND preparing for another loss that is what this is. The always do this when they are losing in strongholds. Vote FDD.
What is going to gain by attending those talks??. He has everything to lose by attending the talks. If you thought what happened at the Kabwe ok conversion wouldn’t happen at national level think again. If the church, the opposition and the people of Zambia want to take back their country let the church start preaching to it’s follower’s by telling it’s congregation that country has been taken over by crooks and it’s everyone’s responsibility to start acting to take it back. First by peaceful demonstrations and civil disobedience. It won’t be easy fighting these crooks, some innocent blood will be shed. Any other way the chances are very bleak. Remember of has already shed hundreds of innocent blood. They don’t care. They are going to do at any cost to remain in Power and continue…
If they were live bullets, how come he is still throwing some poop? What does HH want kanshi? Up to this day, the chap cant respect the Head of State, he is possessed.