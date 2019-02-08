Leaders Nkana are out to preserve their unbeaten run in Pool B of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season as they visit Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

Kalampa and Forest clash in the lunch-time Week 3 match at 13h00.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s side lead Pool B with four points after a win and draw in the first two matches of the campaign.

Forest are sixth on the table with three points after posting a win and defeat.

Later at 15h00, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium will host another Pool B match in which Buildcon will host Lumwana Radiants.

Buildcon are second on four points and Lumwana are second bottom on one point.

In Pool A, unbeaten Mighty Mufulira Wanderers host Lusaka Dynamos at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira on Saturday.

Mighty have four points, three above Lusaka Dynamos.

A home win will see Mighty go top for at least 24 hours before current leaders Zanaco,who have 6 points, host winless Kitwe United on Sunday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Green Buffaloes will be searching for their first win of the season when they face Nakambala Leopards at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Buffaloes started the transitional season with a 1-0 loss to Zesco United at home before forcing a draw at promoted Prison Leopards.

Meanwhile, Zesco’s match against Kabwe Warriors has been postponed as the Ndola side prepare to travel to Ghana for next week’s CAF Confederation Cup match against Asante Kotoko.

Zesco and Zanaco jointly top Pool A with six points after two matches played.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION- WEEK 3

Stream A

9/02/19

Green Buffaloes Vs Nakambala Leopards

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Prison Leopards Vs Red Arrows

10/02/19

Zanaco Vs Kitwe United

Postponed

Kabwe Warriors Vs Zesco United

Stream B

9/02/19

Forest Rangers Vs Nkana

Buildcon Vs Lumwana Radiants

FC MUZA Vs Green Eagles

Napsa Stars Vs Circuit City

Power Dynamos Vs Nkwazi

