President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Western Province to drum up support for the Patriotic Front Sesheke Parliamentary candidate Dean Masule in the forthcoming by-elections.

The Head of State arrived at around 9:00 hrs in Mwandi District, Western Province and proceeded to pay courtesy to Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta of the Lozi speaking people of Sesheke in Western province.

President Lungu will after meeting the Senior Chief proceed to Mulobezi District were he is expected to commission the Mulobezi District Hospital.

The Head of State will then fly to Sesheke were He will hold public rallies.

Notables accompanying the Head of State is Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta of the Lozi speaking people of Sesheke, members of the Kuta, Cabinet Ministers and the Provincial leadership

[Read 170 times, 170 reads today]