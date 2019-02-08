Zambezi Magic has defied the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s directive to suspend the Lusaka based Hustle Reality Show.

Early this week, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) directed Multichoice Zambia to suspend the Lusaka based Hustle Reality Show, aired on Zambezi Magic on the DSTV platform.

The suspension, which was ordered to be done with immediate effect, was necessitated following a public outcry, that the Reality Show promotes a lifestyle, contrary to Zambian values and culture.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said the authority received several concerns from the public, with regards to the show, and as such directed Multichoice Zambia to withdraw it, in public interest.

Later, Zambezi Magic reacted by saying that the Lusaka Hustle is a locally-produced reality show which follows the lives of three Zambian celebrities who regularly appear on television.

It said the show has been prejudged on social media without an informed assessment of the content or a clear indication of which aspects of the show are unlawful.

Zambezi Magic explained that the cast and crew have been deeply distressed by the misleading representation of the content.

It said it is respectful of Zambian values and culture and was working with Multichoice Zambia to resolve the matter in a constructive way and will join key stakeholders for a viewing session of upcoming episodes.

But to the surprise of many, the show returned to the screens yesterday with the same crew without any explanation from the IBA on whether the show has been allowed to return to the screens.

