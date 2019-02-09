Nkana and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers recorded draws in their respective Pool B and A Week Three matches on Saturday.

In Pool A, Mighty failed to take an overnight lead following a 0-0 home draw against Lusaka Dynamos at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

Mighty stay third on 5 points, one behind second placed Zesco United who have travelled to Ghana on CAF Confederation Cup duty.

Leaders Zanaco, also on 6 points, will go four points clear of Mighty should they beat bottom placed Kitwe United on Sunday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile in Pool B, Nkana tumbled from first to fourth following a 2-2 away draw at sixth placed Forest Rangers in a lunchtime kickoff at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

But Nkana had to rally twice to collect the point after Yvan Mballa put Forest ahead in the 10th minute.

Fred Tshimenga scored his second goal of the season with a 40th minute equalizer to see the two sides go 1-1 into the break.

But Forest reclaimed the lead through Douglas Muwowo in the 46th minute before Walter Bwalya salvaged a point for the record 12-time champions when he restored parity in the 59th minute.

Nkana have 5 points, two points behind leaders Buildcon who demolished Lumwana Radiants 4-1 in the late afternoon kickoff at the same venue.

2019 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 3

09/02/2019

POOL A

Green Buffaloes 3-Nakambala Leopards 0

Mufulira Wanderers 0-Lusaka Dynamos0

Prison Leopards 1-Red Arrows 1

10/02/2019

Zanaco-Kitwe United

Postponed:

Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United

POOLB

FC MUZA 0-Green Eagles 1

Power Dynamos 0-Nkwazi 1

Napsa Stars 1-Circuit City 1

Forest Rangers 2-Nkana 2

Buildcon 4-Lumwana Radiants 0

