The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said it is monitoring the developments on the ground in Sesheke District, following the reported incidents of electoral violence.

In a statement released to the media by Ms. Margaret Chimanse, Public Relations Manager, the commission urged all political parties to comply with campaign timetables to avoid possible clashes.

The Commission further urged Zambia Police to remain professional and ensure that agreed campaign schedules are adhered to, and are conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Commission further reminded political parties and their candidates that it will not hesitate to disqualify any offenders who may contravene the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, if the situation degenerates any further.

The Commission also appealed to the media, particularly social media, on the need to report accurately in order to avoid alarming the general public.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police Service has said that it will institute an inquiry into the perpetuated violence in Sesheke district.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja also said that no live ammunition was fired by the officers to disperse the unruly crowd in Sesheke.

Mr. Kanganja has since warned that the police will not tolerate people perpetrating violence and that they will be sternly dealt with.

And Mr. Kanganja has disclosed that the Police has since reinforced officers on the ground to deal with any further disturbances in the area.

He has also called on all officers to ensure they use proportionate force to bring violence to a stop.

Mr. Kanganja has further appealed to the electorate of Sesheke and all political parties participating in the parliamentary by-election to exercise restraint and tolerance as required in a civilized democratic society during and after the elections.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu urged political cadres in Sesheke to desist from engaging in acts of violence.

President Lungu said that there was no need for political cadres to engage in acts of violence when their leaders were not fighting, adding that it was high time cadres took stock of their actions and realized that violence does not yield anything.

The President said this in Sesheke district at a political rally where he was drumming support for the PF parliamentary candidate Dean Masule.

And four houses belonging to PF supporters are said to have been burnt in Maondo area in Sesheke district.

PF Sesheke Campaign Manager, Kebby Mbewe and PF Southern Province Chairperson, Lawrence Evans, called on the Police to bring the culprits to book.

The duo said the party is tired of seeing its members beaten without any serious action being taken by the Police.

