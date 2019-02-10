Former Republican President Rupiah Banda has urged Zambians to protect the image of the country by not issuing reckless statements which can impact on the country’s economy.

Mr. Banda said Zambians should be patriotic and protect the integrity of the country.

He said it was embarrassing to see how some Zambians had resorted to denting their own country’s image by issuing reckless statements.

The former Head of State said he was becoming fatigued of responding to questions about the purported sale of the airport and ZESCO by people outside Zambia.

He said some Zambians had gone on a campaign to lie that government had mortgaged its state owned enterprise when in fact not.

And the Former President has called for peace in the on-going political campaigns in Sesheke. Mr. Banda has urged political players to maintain peace and resolve their differences through the ballot.

He further urged the youth to desist from being used as tools of violence.

Mr Banda is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to chair the Eminent Panel meeting of Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has arrived safely in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He travelled from Harry Mwaanga International Airport in Livingstone to Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

President Lungu also met Zambia’s 4th President Rupiah Bwezani Banda who arrived from south Africa.

President Lungu is expected to attend the 32nd African Union Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government Summit.

President Lungu is also expected to hold various bilateral meetings including with United Nations Secretary General,Antonio Guterres and others.

[Read 22 times, 22 reads today]