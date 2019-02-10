Zesco United’s influential midfielder Enock Sabumukama returns to CAF Confederation Cup action after a month out with injury.

The Burundi international has missed Zesco’s last four competitive matches since sustaining an injury on the eve of their January 13 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage date against Kaizer Chiefs in Ndola.

Sabamukumana, who returned to competitive action in Wednesday’s 2-0 home league win over Nakambala Leopards, has made Zesco’s 18-member travelling party that left for Ghana on Saturday ahead of Wednesday’s match-day-two Group C date against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

His return sees striker Lewis Macha dropped after making the team for the 2-0 Group C opening day win over Nkana in Ndola on February 3.

Also back is goalkeeper Jacob Banda who was suspended for the Nkana clash.

Samson Banda, who was second choice in Jacob Banda’s absence, makes way while Dieudonne Ntibahezwa reverts to number two.

Otherwise Zesco coach George Lwandamina has kept faith in the rest of the team that featured against Nkana.

Meanwhile, defender Fackson Kapumbu remains sidelined with a lengthy injury that has dogged him for the last four months.

Zesco lead Group C on 3 points, tied with second placed Al Hilal of Sudan who beat third positioned Kotoko 1-0 in Khartoum on February 3.

Al Hilal jet into Ndola on February 10 ahead of Wednesdays clash against bottom placed Nkana in Ndola.

GOALKEEPERS: Jacob Banda, Dieudonne Ntibahezwa

DEFENDERS: Shemmy Mayembe, Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape, David Owino, Mwila Phiri, Marcel Kalonda

MIDFIELDERS: Kondwani Mtonga, Anthony Akumu, Misheck Chaila, Enock Sabumukama, John Chingandu

FOWARDS: Quadri Kola, Lazarus Kambole, Maybin Kalengo, Rahim Osumanu, Jesse Were

