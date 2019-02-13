25 Zambian nationals have been deported back to Zambia from South Africa for various immigration offences.
The 25 were deported back to Zambia following a round-up operation which was conducted by that country’s Ministry of Home Affairs and were detained at Lindela Holding facilities in Krugersdorp West, Gauteng province.
According to the information made available to the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria, the deported Zambians were found with offences of overstaying in that country.
Others were found without immigration permits that allow them to stay or work in South Africa while others had finished saving their jail terms for criminal offences.
14 people have since been repatriated to Zambia by the South African government whilst 11 were given a grace period for self-repatriation.
South African authorities observed that Zambia was among the countries with the lowest number of her nationals that had offended immigrations laws as compared to other countries.
And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says the Mission issued 14 gratis travel documents to some Zambians that needed help from the High Commission.
He said the Mission issued about 983 travel documents in 2018 to Zambian nationals that lost their passports or had overstayed.
Mr. Mwamba said the Mission is closely monitoring the welfare of its citizens to ensure that they do not come into conflict with that country’s laws.
He has since called on Zambians travelling to South Africa to follow the right procedure when travelling to avoid inconveniences.
This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali
I think Mwamba should be deported as well … Dont you guys think he has overstayed?
You are right. Is he the same dude who was arrested for money laundering during Chiluba’s time?
Mwamba’s Days as Facebook Ambassador are numbered
Well come back guys from abroad you made it in that country and also contributed to the growing econom of that country
The Zambian High Commission in Pretoria gets excited when it sees its nationals been deported
Very sad development.Never give up folks, home is home.Only jealous people can laugh and be excited.Next time try to be law abiding people
I know several South Africans who have over stayed in Zambia. Can we deport them so that our deported brothers can take up whatever these South Africans have been doing in Zambia.
Please report them to immigration urgently…!
One way the South African immigration catch illigals from Zambia and Zimbabwe is by playing music from say Zambia in a night club…..or zimbabwean music….who ever stands to dance is pulled aside for questioning….
You are one crazy Zambian. You have really made my day. Iwe walikwata amano hahahahaha
????????????????, Spaka you are genius
Nice one