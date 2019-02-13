Some women in Kafue District have called for an investigation into the escalating cases of maternal deaths at Kafue General Hospital alleging that the Institution could be using Students instead of trained health personnel to attend to patients.

And the women have disclosed that they intend to carry out a peaceful protest on Women’s Day if nothing is done to address the situation.

Between Monday and Thursday last week, Kafue General Hospital recorded three maternal deaths, a number which the women say is to big.

Speaking in during the Church Service for the late Mary Banda, one of the three women who died while giving birth, Former Kafue District Commissioner Grace Ngulube called for probe in the death of the three women who died while giving birth at Kafue General Hospital accusing the Hospital Administration of negligence and using students on attachment to undertake critical medical operations.

Ms. Ngulube who is first cousin to Mary Banda said Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has on several occasions made it clear that no Woman should die while giving birth.

“Recording three maternal deaths at KGH in four days is so alarming, and calls for a very serious probe to ascertain the causes of these deaths. As women we believe something is wrong, we implore Dr. Chilufya to take keen interest in this report so that collective measures could be put in place to curb loss of lives at Kafue General Hospital”, Ms. Ngulube said

And Jane Bwalya who spoke on behalf of the other women said the women in Kafue have unanimously agreed to protest on 8th March 2019 as a way of registering the displeasure at the increasing cases of maternal deaths at the Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya bemoaned the death of the three women saying their deaths could have been avoided.

Ms. Chonya who was among the mourners urged government to improve its health care system in order to attain zero maternal deaths.

When contacted for a comment Acting Kafue District Medical Officer Dr. Mwinuna referred all queries to Kafue District Commissioner Joseph Kamana who also referred all queries to the Ministry of Health.

