The United Party for National Development says it will petition the election of Patriotic Front candidates in Lundazi, Chililabombwe and Chavuma ward bye elections owing to the violence instigated by the PF against its officials, members and the electorate.

Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka says in Lundazi, Eastern Province, the PF went as far as abducting UPND officials and maiming them leaving them half dead.

Mr. Katuka says further, there were atrocities and mayhem committed by PF thugs aided by state police in Sesheke that saw the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and others face assassination attempts on their lives due to live ammunition that was being fired at them.

He said Mr. Hichilema and his entourage were completely denied access into Sesheke for campaigns as they were being blocked despite a agreed campaign programme and venues they should have addressed rallies.

“On the day Mr. Hichilema tried to address a meeting in the outskirts of Sesheke, some 40kms away from where the PF were having theirs, heavily armed gangs from Lusaka’s Intercity aided by state police disrupted the meeting by firing live bullets at unarmed civilians, with Mr. Hichilema finding solace in the bush going into hiding by walking more than 8 hours”, he added.

Mr. Katuka said elections under the PF regime is no longer a contest to serve the people, but it’s now a bloody bath for preservation of power and hide corruption.

“We are hence taken aback that PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has also decided to cry about the violence in Sesheke, when his party transported known Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus thugs who are usually with President Lungu and other PF government officials

into the area.These thugs, going by the pictures circulating on social media and some mainstream media are well-known. Others were being transported from other parts of the country to brutalise the usually peaceful Sesheke residents”, he said.

He said that the PF through Mr. Mwila agrees with us that political violence is one of the crisis the country is facing and must be addressed by the Church led National Dialogue.

Mr. Katuka has urged the PF to be sober, civil and democratic in the manner they are running the affairs of the country which is currently hurting due to their irresponsible leadership.

“For now we are ready for Bahati and other coming elections”, he added.

