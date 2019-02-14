Mikalile Investments has completed and submitted its Architectural Designs for the development of a close to US$20 Million four-star Hotel and Shopping Mall at Kasama Golf Club in Kasama to the Provincial Administration.

And about 1200 direct and indirect jobs are to be created at Construction and operational stages, 700 of which will be available during the construction stage while 500 permanent jobs will be available at operational stage.

The projected Investment has gone up from the initial US 12 Million after my Office appealed for a few more additions to the proposed development which the Company agreed to do.

The One Hundred Rooms Hotel application becomes the third bid following earlier submissions by two other Companies and paves way for the Provincial Administration through the Kasama Golf Club, the owners of the land set aside for the development to close the deal for commencement of construction.

This has greatly cheered us at Provincial Administration as we have been assured by the Leadership at Kasama Golf Club that a select Committee will soon sit to consider the applications and award the successful bidder that could see one of the first positive outcomes of the Investment Expo held only three months ago.

This entails that we could see the commencement of Construction of the facilities by May this year as Mikalile who already run a chain of Hotels and Departmental Stores in Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania have indicated that they could move on sight as early as April once all procedures are concluded with Provincial Adminstration, Kasama Municipal Council and the Golf Club.

The Company has indicated in its bid that it will as a matter of priority start with the Modernisation of the Kasama Golf which will anchor the Multi Million Investment.

The modernisation of the Golf Club will include among other things development of a state of the art nine-hole Golf course, construction of an administration block, complete with conference facilities, club house, kitchen and restaurant, gymnasium a sports multi facilities Centre and a play centre for Children in support of Junior Golf.

All the above facilities are to be fully furnished and equipped by Mikalile Investments and will be completed and handed over to the Golf Club before commencement of construction of the Hotel and Shopping Mall.

Mikalile Investments Chief Executive Mulenga Mikalile was among Investors who signed an Investment deal with my office which was witnessed by His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu during the Northern Province Expo last November.

Mr Mikalile has since indicated that he cannot afford to disappoint His Excellency the President who personally encouraged him to honour his pledge after the signing ceremony in Kasama last year.

He said he had to put some of his Company’s expansion programs within and outside Zambia on hold to focus on Kasama after seeing the zeal for development by the Northern Province Administration.

He has also assured that his Company intends to complete Phase one of the development and open the Shopping Mall, the Mikalile Departmental Store and a Distribution Centre by next year.

The second phase which will see the completion of the Hotel, four Conference Rooms, Gymnasium and a Filling Station will be completed and commissioned by His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu by 2021.

We are excited with the prospects that this Investment presents to the tourism Industry in the Province which has been hampered by lack of serious Investment in conference facilities.

Northern Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has since appealed to the Kasama Municipal Authorities and the Kasama Golf Club and all other Government Agencies to avoid unnecessary bureaucratic tendencies so as to expedite Investment as the people of Kasama and the Province as a whole where in a hurry to see development.

