Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has saluted his sides character in their come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Al Hilal to record their first Group C victory in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Waleed Hamid put the Sudanese side ahead in the 7th minute before Fred Tshimenga equalized in the 13th minute while Walter Bwalya struck in the 74th minute to see Nkana back on the rails after losing 2-0 away to Zesco United in their Group C opener on February 3 in Ndola.

“It was a big game for us. You know that we came from a defeat against Zesco and for sure it showed that you have to use home ground advantage in this tournament. You cannot afford to drop points at home. It is a sweet victory at home we are happy that we have collected maximum points,” Chambeshi said.

However, Nkana stay bottom despite the victory in a Group C where all four sides are tied on 3 points at the end of match-day-two.

Al Hilal stay put at number two on goal difference.

Zesco also stay top despite losing 2-1 away to third placed Asante Kotoko on the same date.

Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi scored in the 9th and 25th minutes while compatriot Rahim Osumanu netted for his side Zesco in the 73rd minute.

It could have ended 2-2 but Jesse Were saw his 20th minute penalty saved by goalkeeper Felix Annan.

