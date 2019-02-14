President Edgar Lungu has left for Muchinga Province on a working visit.

President Lungu was seen off at Zambia Air Force base by service chiefs, government officials and PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and other PF members.

The President left around 08.35 hours this morning.

While in Muchinga, President Lungu is expected to launch the Zampalm Out Grower Scheme in Kanchibiya district.

Government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has injected an initial one million Kwacha to support the Zampalm Out Grower Scheme in Kanchibiya.

Over 2,000 small scale farmers in Senior Chief Kopa and Chief Kabinga will benefit from the Zampalm out grower scheme project during the 2018/2019 farming season.

[Read 386 times, 386 reads today]