President Edgar Lungu has left for Muchinga Province on a working visit.
President Lungu was seen off at Zambia Air Force base by service chiefs, government officials and PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and other PF members.
The President left around 08.35 hours this morning.
While in Muchinga, President Lungu is expected to launch the Zampalm Out Grower Scheme in Kanchibiya district.
Government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has injected an initial one million Kwacha to support the Zampalm Out Grower Scheme in Kanchibiya.
Over 2,000 small scale farmers in Senior Chief Kopa and Chief Kabinga will benefit from the Zampalm out grower scheme project during the 2018/2019 farming season.
[Read 386 times, 386 reads today]
Loading...
I wish i had a job like lazy EL where by i do not have to spend anytime in my office and no one questions me, ZED is in auto Pilot
How does he feel going to see HHs investments?
@ECL, the 2000 small scale farmers to benefit from the project don’t know anything about ZAMPALM shareholders, to them the person commissioning the project is the one who has facilitated. So you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure who’ll get the vote there.
Lungu should rule Zambia until he is tired, he is such a hard working President the best we have had. He does not tolerate corruption as can be seen from the arrest of Chitotela and General Chimese and Jimmy Fingers. He loves his people and is actively involved in the peace process, I believe there are even suggestions that he should be nominated for a Nobel peace prize. My President, please ignore the haters, even Obama with all his charm and all the good he did for this world was still hated.
Long live the Great leader and God Bless Zambia
2 titus you r joking ka???
Going to lick the wounds of losing the sesheke elections