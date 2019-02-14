Transparency International Zambia has welcomed the arrest of former Zambia AirForce Commander General Eric Chimanse for corruption.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka hopes that investigative wings will put together a solid case against General Chimese and his co-accused Jimmy Fingers.

Mr Lifuka said the arrest will serve as a deterrent to would be offenders.

He also reiterated TIZ’s call on the PF Government to introduce lifestyle audits for all key government officials.

Mr Lifuka said the accumulation of wealth that has occurred among some key government officials over a short period of time is shocking.

*DEC SEIZE 13 FORMER ZAF COMMANDER’S FURNISHED HOUSES. GENERAL ERIC CHIMESE ARRESTED OVER PROPERTIES*

Thirteen houses allegedly belonging to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) because it is suspected they are proceeds of crime

The Drug Enforcement Commission has also seized a semi-detached house and a gym, all the property within Lusaka.

Lieutenant General Chimense has been arrested and jointly charged with James Chungu, a Director of Chita Lodges for allegedly concealing property, wilful giving of false information, abuse of authority of office and possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the first count, General Chimense jointly and whilst acting together with Mr. Chungu and other person’s unknown concealed a portion of a farm in ibex on which nine fully furnished flats and houses among other things have been constructed purporting that they belong to Chita Lodges , when they are owned by Lt. Gen Chimense.

And images showing fully furnished luxury properties belonging to Lt. General Chimese that has been seized by the Drug Enforcement Commission have been leaked.

The high end properties have shocked many Zambians on social media who suspect that the former ZAF Commander built the said properties using proceeds of corruption.

“Truth be told! How many salaries can afford to buy a plot in new kasama, build on it meanwhile you are driving a fortuner, paying for your children at baobab building a semi detached flat in chalala… And so on. All these buildings we see are proceeds of corruption. And the rest of us are seen to be lazy and stupid,” wrote Dada Andrew Mkoshi wrote on Facebook.

