Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe and Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe are some of the high ranking government officials that been implicated in sex scandal involving young female Journalists in Ndola.

This week, the Ndola Press Club issued a statement warning senior government officials to stay away from sexually exploiting young female Journalists in the city in exchange for jobs.

The names of the young female Journalists have been withheld to protect their identity.

But investigations have revealed that Mr Mwakalombe and his P.S Mr Nundwe are at the centre of the sex for jobs scandal.

Sources at the Provincial Administration in Ndola confirmed that both Mr Mwakalombe and Mr Nundwe have been promised jobs to young and upcoming Journalists if they offered their bodies.

They revealed that a young Journalist working for SUN FM in Ndola has been offering sexual favours to Mr Mwakalombe who promised her a job in Lusaka at Hot FM where he is a minority shareholder.

“What is happening is that these senior officials have gone on rampage abusing young girls in the media especially in Ndola. In the case of Mr Mwakalombe, the young girl in question even travelled to Hot FM in Lusaka on the understanding that Mr Mwakalombe owns the station and will be given the job as promised but Hot FM management turned her down,” the sources said

They added, “Apart from the Minister and the P.S, we also have some PF Councillors who are also in the same habit of sleeping with young Journalists so that they can give them some money, trips and jobs.”

“For Mr Mwakalombe, here at the Office, we are not even surprised. His sexual immorality is well documented but it is just said that he is lying to these young girls. Some of them are actually very young, he is old enough to be the Dad.”

The sex scandals have upset the media fraternity on the Copperbelt prompting the Ndola Press Club to issue a statement warning politicians to stop preying on young female Journalists.

“The Ndola Press Club has recieved with sadness; verified and reliable information of abuse on some female journalists in Ndola. A certain clique of politicians who include some councillors and other high ranking officials within here have been linked to this unfortunate events where they are duping journalists of finding them better jobs in exchange for sex,” said Ndola Press Club Acting President Mike Mubanga.

“In one of the information recieved, a politician promised a female reporter a job at a radio station but as soon as he had sex with her, nothing has come forth. These events are unfortunate and uncalled for, let us not use our positions or status in society to gain advantage,” the statement read.

“We wish to call upon the perpetrators of wrongdoing to desist from doing so, failure to which we shall be left with no option but to expose and report them. We also wish to call upon journalists especially the new ones in the industry not to fall for such tricks but at the same time, conduct themselves in a way that does not make them vulnerable.”

He added, “We say so because some female journalists dress inappropriate. They are also urged to work hard by not relying on same politicians/sources for news ideas and other necessities for them when their families, friends and themselves can manage.

When reached, Mr Mwakalombe denied the reports and declined to give further comments saying he is in Lusaka attending Parliament.

Mr Nundwe on the other hand did not answer the calls and did not respond to text messages when asked about the scandal.

The sources have however challenged the two officials that they will release more details of their sexual exploitation of young female Journalists if they do not change their ways

