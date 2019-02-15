Government has said that it has scheduled to float the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO ) shares on the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) for the end of 2019.
Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe said that once once all regulatory approvals are secured by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), ZAFFICO shares will be floated on the public exchange.
Ms Mwanakatwe told Parliament during Thursday’s Questions for Oral Answer that government will retain a minimum of 60 percent shares while a maximum of 40 percent shares will be floated to the Zambian public.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe noted that from the 60 percent shares government will possess, 5 percent will be floated to employees of ZAFFICO.
Meanwhile, Mrs Mwanakatwe has said that government needs about $50 million to rehabilitate the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) in Kafue.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe told parliament during questions for oral answer that government has however not yet found a financier for the rehabilitation of the NCZ.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe said government will start the rehabilitation process for the NCZ plant once a financier is found.
She has acknowledged that the NCZ plant is currently in an ICU status but that government is doing all it can to remove it from this status, adding that t government has no plans to build a new plant
