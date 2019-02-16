Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has said that Republican Vice President Inonge Wina is not due for work until next week, despite having come back from India where she had gone for her annual medical review.

In explaining her absence from Parliament this Friday, Mr Chanda said that that media reports suggesting that she is unwell a day before her arrival were therefore mere lies and annoying to government and the Vice President herself, adding that the Vice President was ready to resume work.

Mr Chanda said that anyone that saw her on national television on Thursday can tell that the Vice President is in fact well and fit.

This week Vice President Inonge Wina arrived back in the country after being in in India for a medical check-up.

Mrs. Wina was received by Permanent Secretary in the office of the vice President Stephen Mwansa.

And in an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Mwansa said the vice president was ready for work.

