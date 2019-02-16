Government says it is committed to promote skills training and development in a bid to reduce poverty especially among vulnerable people across the country.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Lyomba says Skills Training is among many other activities that government supports in order to create employment through imparting life survival skills in various trades.

Speaking during the official handover of various training equipment to Community Development skills Training Centre in Monze yesterday, Mr. Lyomba said Government through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Service has acquired training tools through an Organisation called WorkAID Zambia.

He bemoaned the inadequate facilities for skills training Centers in the country as opposed to 1980s and attributed this partly to the closure of industries that promoted various skills such as Carpentry and Joinery, Bricklaying, plastering, General Agriculture, Home management, Tailoring among others.

The donation of the assorted tools , he said , are timely and in line with the social protection policy which seeks to promote the livelihoods and the welfare of the poorest and those most vulnerable to risks and shocks.

The PS explained that the focus of Government is to effectively coordinate and provide social protection through empowering low capacity households, providing social assistance support to various vulnerable groups.

Mr. Lyomba reminded the students and lecturers to safe guard the equipment jealously and make use of it for their benefit and thanked WorkAID Zambia and the ministry of community development and social services for the timely gesture.

Meanwhile Work AID Zambia national coordinator Mr. Emmanuel Zulu said WorkAID endeavors to tackle poverty in practical way by providing training equipment to disadvantaged people who need to learn a skilled trade and earn a living.

He said WorkAID accept requests for training tools from various skills training institutions across the country adding that his organization was interested to work with community projects that viable through the ministry of community development which is better placed to help identify such projects.

And speaking earlier, Monze District Commission Mr. Cyprian Hamanyanga said tools would make a positive impact in the students training.

The donated items include general agriculture tools, bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing and electrical equipment.

Work-AID is a British charitable Organisation established in 1989 and operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

