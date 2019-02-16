National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili has thanked President Edgar Lungu for, in some way, clearing his name in his recent comment to the media.

President Lungu was recently quoted to have said he did not want to lose Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela in the manner he fired Mr. Kambwili when was he was Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.

Mr. Kambwili, who has referred to President Lungu as his big brother, stated that he is grateful to the Head of State for exonerating him in this manner.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Kambwili said that by making this supposed exoneration, President Lungu has in fact admitted that he dismissed him from government based on allegations.

Mr. Kambwili however thinks that the President was using his name in vain when he referred to him as an example upon which he has based his reasons for not firing Mr. Chitotela.

Mr Kambwili said that he did not think Mr. Chitotela, who has been arrested and charged by the Ant-Corruption Commission (ACC) for corruption should continue in government.

Mr. Kambwili said that there are no two ways about this matter as President Lungu must follow the ACC Act which he said recommended the dismissal of any public official facing criminal charges in Court.

Mr. Kambwili said that failure to fire Mr. Chitotela will only fuel the speculation that is already there in public domain.

