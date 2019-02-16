The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it will be disappointed if President Edgar Lungu ignores its recent counsel to fire Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela.

LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa says when his association issued a statement advising President Lungu to fire Mr. Chitotela who is facing criminal charges, it spoke to its mandate.

Mr. Mwitwa has reminded President Lungu that LAZ’s mandate requires it to ensure that there is constitutionalism, rule of law and good governance in the Country.

He has told Q-News in an exclusive interview that in advising the President to fire Mr. Chitotela, LAZ did in fact recognize what other independent bodies have advised him correctly.

Mr. Mwitwa states that his association therefore expected President Lungu to heed to its advice especially that it is a non partisan professional body established by an Act of Parliament.

He says LAZ will however not relent in speaking to its statutory objective whether action is taken on its advise or not as it is equally aware that members of the public are following what is happening.

The LAZ president has nevertheless expressed optimism that President Lungu may in the few days reconsider his decision not to relieve Mr. Chitotela from his Ministerial position.

He says his association does not, on the other hand, consider Mr. Chitotela as being guilty of the corruption allegations leveled against him as this is up to the courts of law to determine.

[Read 23 times, 23 reads today]