The opposition UPND has described the arrest of its Shang’ombo Member of Parliament Mubika Mubika by the Zambia Police as a witch hunt.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has wondered why the Police has arrested Mr. Mubika this year, when the theft of 110 50kg bags of maize belonging to the DMMU allegedly happened in 2016.

Mr. Katuka said that his party did not understand why the Police had to wait this long to arrest the MP if it is true that he indeed stole the maize.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Katuka said that his party’s suspicion is particularly that Mr. Mubika was arrested shortly after the ruling PF suffered defeat in the Sesheke Parliamentary by-election.

Mr. Katuka said that the UPND is therefore left with no other thought in mind but to conclude that the arrest of its MP is somehow allegedly connected to the Sesheke by-election, adding that his party has reason to assume that this could also be a ploy by the ruling PF to allegedly incapacitate the UPND.

The UPND Secretary General said that the arrest of Mr. Mubika does not nevertheless have a significant effect as it is a matter that will be brought before the Courts where the law will take its course, adding that UPND is confident that the Judiciary will handle the matter professionally.

