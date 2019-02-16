The Economics Association of Zambia -EAZ- says Zambia has one of the most stable economies in the region.

EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka says the analysis is based on key macroeconomic indicators.

Dr Haabazoka says despite some challenges in the economy, the country always comes out strong in its goal to reaching national economic development.

He was speaking during the launch of the EAZ website and campaign to host the National Economic Summit in Livingstone from July 25th to 26th 2019.

Dr Haabazoka said the Summit which is the first of its kind to be hosted by Zambia will be graced by President Edgar Lungu under the theme, “the future economic diplomacy, supporting inclusive growth and sustainable Africa”.

Dr Haabazoka,however, said there is need to change policies and provide incentives to the aviation sector to address some of the challenges that discourage private sector participation.

Meanwhile, Mahogany Chief Executive Officer Jim Belemu said his company joined the aviation sector because of the good policies and investment in infrastructure by government but appealed for a reduction in airport and fuel tax.

And the co-sponsors Texila American University head of business and information technology Dr Agape Kapasa said the university is happy to be associated with a summit that will bring together academicians, policy makers, political party leaders and the corporate world.

