Green Buffaloes were crowned the debut champions of the FAZ Women’s Charity Shield on Saturday after beating Indeni Roses on post-match penalties at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The match pitted the Midlands League champions, Buffaloes, and the Copperbelt League victors, Indeni Roses for the 2019 season opening silverware.

Buffaloes emerged supreme following 5-4 post-match penalty win after a 1-1 fulltime result.

Both goals came in the opening 30 minutes of the first half when Rachel Nachula put Buffaloes ahead in the 24th minute.

But the lead lasted just twelve minutes before Mwaka Mupeta equalized for Indeni Roses

