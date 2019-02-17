The Mast reports that Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya in Livingstone and Kazungula in Southern Province has said that President Edgar Lungu is conducting a corruption smokescreen to entrench himself ahead of 2021 elections, and that he will also increase attempts to stifle UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema so as to ensure that he does not contest the presidency in 2021
Mukuni said recent arrests were aimed at blocking anyone from Luapula contesting to be PF president.
The Anti-Corruption Commission recently arrested infrastructure minister Ronald Chototela for concealing two plots reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Last week, the Drug Enforcement Commission arrested former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimese, also from Luapula.
“The arrest is just a smokescreen to stop people from seeing the true intentions of the leadership of President Edgar Lungu. This is actually an act of stopping the Luapula boys from attempting to take over the PF presidency. Nothing else, it is meant to take the Luapula boys out of the presidency league,” he said.
He added that the perceived fight against corruption by President Lungu was not well intended as he was just interested in securing his presidential bid for 2021.
“The reason of not firing Chitotela is to ensure that in case he attempts to contest against Lungu at the PF convention, wherever it will be held, he will be told that he is not eligible as he was under investigations or before courts of law. So I see a lot more arrests of the Luapula boys or anyone perceived to be in support of Chitotela,” Mukuni said.
“I also see an increase in attempts to stifle UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema so as to ensure that he does not contest in 2021. But such plans are an ideal incubation for strife and bloodshed as the supporters of people like HH would not accept blocking him from contesting for the presidency.”
Mukuni further reminded the PF leadership that such attempts were tried against Michael Sata by MMD but failed.
He said attempts to use the privatisation scheme to stop Hichilema would not work.
LUAPULA PEOPLE JUST LIKE MANY BEMBA SPEAKERS ARE NEVER LIKE THAT. IF CHITOTELA STOLE, THEN THE LAW HAS TO VISIT HIM. Same, if Eric Chimese or Harry Kalaba committed a crime, the law must visit them. MOREOVER, WITH THIS KIND OF THINKING, CAN UPND FIGHT CORRUPTION ONCE IN POWER? Chief Mukuni must know that Luapula is PF and PF is Luapula just like UPND is Southern and Southern is UPND.
This is not helpful to Under 5 HH. The chief is just fuelling the notion that everything around his man is about the great Tribe-TONGA.
There are so many theories around these cases including the fact that charging Chitotela & Chimense are decoys, and for a chief to single out a tribal card is not helpful for his candidate who is seen as a PARAGON of TRIBALISM. The Chief would have been wise to pick another theory. This just goes to expose him that he thinks and acts in Tribal mode, and that is dangerous for a Chief sponsoring a candidate to take over. And are chiefs not supposed to be neutral, What's up with this one?
Anyway, corruption fight should not be masked by tribalism, please. Stealing is stealing even if all these thieves come from one tribe, and that needs to be addressed.
Such a high level leader of UPND talking like this?
Mkuni is trying hard to spread his sectarian causes. Such are reproach to nationalists. Except in his village, the rest of our people are unitarists who find sectarian causes alien and reprehensible to replicate.
This chieftainness always helps tribal hacks to shoot himself in the foot.
Mukuni will suffocate with smoke of bitterness. Who gave him a mandate to speak on behalf of bembas? This chief STINKS tribalism.
