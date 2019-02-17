The Zambia Police has declined to state whether or not the dismissal of senior police officers in Sesheke District has something to do with ruling PF’s defeat in the area’s recent Parliamentary by-election.
Spokesperson Esther Katongo says she cannot give any other details apart from confirming that social media reports suggesting that some police officers in Sesheke have been fired, is true.
Ms. Katongo has told Q-News by telephone that she cannot give reasons as to why the said police officers have been fired.
She states that all such details will be given in a comprehensive ministerial statement in Parliament by the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.
All the affected police officers are women who refused to give their katundu to coperbelt ministers
This is hard on Kapyongo now, because he defended officers after HH & Cornerious where forced to hide in the bush.
But firing officers after Mumbi Phiri screams, is total chaos. Kapyongo should have remained on his officers side.
It is Mumbi Phiri who should answer in parliament why she has powers to demand for treason and now firing officers after beating up PF mercenary thugs.
This is a very sad time to live inZambia.
These are LAZY LUNGU WASTED YEARS …officers who threw teargas in students hostiles are going about their work maybe even promoted but touch panga welding PF thugs ferried in from Lusaka you are in problems!!
Where are lawyers in Zambia to help these officers so they sue these incompetent empty tins in govt for wrongful dismissal…this is a winnable case.
This kind of politiking is hard to assimilate. It seems our PF government and its leadership are accountable to panga wielding thugs. I don’t support this. I can tell you we are not going to win an election while exhibiting thuggery behavior. Police should be protected. You are not sending any warning to men and women in uniform but you are formenting revolt. Guys we can’t allow this kind of leadership. Where is former Ruin Police (RUPO)… guys let’s regroup!
@Luapula boy,
you keep writing “WE”, specify which group you are referring to as “we”.
I hope you don’t mean us Abena Ngumbo or us from Luapula.
Believe it or not, Bahati elections won’t be physical violence. So advice those thugs from Lusaka not even to think about going to Luapula.
???????????????????????? bwafya pa Zambia where is chitotela
PF thugs control ZP….they are in power , that is African politics of wanna be tinpot dictators…..today they have their day, they can do as they pleas.
The only thing people can do including the opposition, is to highlight these abuses to countries of donner aid, for which without lungu can not survive.
Highlighting these PF abusers to the international community will also challenge the PF notion that Zambia is a democratic country of rule of law for which lungu likes to throw around internationally .
useless Government and leadership that is all we can say , but be assured that we shall not let this continue and shall make sure Lungu and Pf loses and for the first time i shall vote for any other party and all the 5% that i can influence and also that MMD shall not vote for you . so that automatically makes Lungu out .
Also that all Ministers that have paid back the money they wrongly used shall be dealt with
In fact HH’s UPND caused the dismissal of these innocent officers.On UPND’s Zambiawatchdog,there was a story on friday mocking the PF Govnt that now even police officers are no longer supporting ECL’s Govnt,hence beating up severely PF cadres in Sesheke.The said article further went on to suggest that since the police want Govnt change,soon Zambians will also rise up against this Govnt…..blablabla…SURELY HOW CAN UPND SINK THAT LOW?HH’S DESPERATION FOR STATE HOUSE HAS CAUSED GREAT DAMAGES TO THE LIVES OF SEVERAL INNOCENT ZAMBIANS ESPECIALLY IN 3 PROVINCES.Recall in 2016,HH made a shocking statement,saying “senior Govnt officers give him data before giving to ECL”.This reckless statement from HH caused trouble to several officers who got retired in national interest.Late Michael…
Continue…..Late Michael Sata had some informers from Govnt but he never spoke about it because he knew if he did,their jobs would be at risk.DULL KAINDE NEVER THINKS LIKE BA SATA!!HH IS A DESTROYER INDEED!!!Truth be told here,those officers who followed PF cadres into their rooms at a lodge were 100% wrong and only showed their hatred for the PF Govnt-THIS IS A FACT!!!These officers could have just beaten those PF cadres at the police station and leave them when they ran away.FOLLOWING THESE CADRES INTO A LODGE ROOMS WAS 100% WRONG!!!Any Govnt would only work with royal officers,so here the Govnt is right!!
I have mentioned it over and over that in this government it is tough to be professional and morally upright in performing official duties especially in the police force. It proves beyond reasonable doubt that political violence is orchestrated and sponsored right from the highest offices. I hope you doubting Thomas now understand why the dialogue process is being undermined. What message is this firing of officers sending to PF cadres, opposition parties and civil servants especially the police officers alike? Personally, i see an indicator of a failed state.
Police officers who have killed citizens have not been fired immediately. They have been suspended until their cases are determined in the courts of law. These who carelessly throw teargas canisters at crowds causing death are still enjoying their Mosi But the Sesheke bujus who are accused of beating PF thugs have been fired immediately. How? I was spit at by these thugs one day. They are so irritating and dare the police and one feels like beating them. I do not support violence but policemen can use minimum force when provoked. Reinstate them!