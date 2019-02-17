The Zambia Police has declined to state whether or not the dismissal of senior police officers in Sesheke District has something to do with ruling PF’s defeat in the area’s recent Parliamentary by-election.

Spokesperson Esther Katongo says she cannot give any other details apart from confirming that social media reports suggesting that some police officers in Sesheke have been fired, is true.

Ms. Katongo has told Q-News by telephone that she cannot give reasons as to why the said police officers have been fired.

She states that all such details will be given in a comprehensive ministerial statement in Parliament by the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

[Read 449 times, 449 reads today]