Police in Lusaka have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of Joy Mpandu Simwamba, a wife of a Protective unit Police Officer who also sustained injuries after they were attacked at their Lusaka’s Makeni Villa Home on 10th January, 2019 at about 02:00 hours by criminals armed with iron bars.

Those arrested are Kebby Jere aged 34, Evans Mwaba alias Shilozi aged 38, Clement Sinkamba alias Yeelo aged 28, Isa Mtonga Zulu aged 27, Mathews Malisawa aged 23 and Elijah Phiri aged 25.

Police also recovered from various places one blanket, two cell phones, a bicycle, a school bag, a mattress and other items all property of the Sergeant Simwamba.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Police also recovered a jacket and three Police combat uniforms from a pit latrine where they were dumped.

She said the suspects have been charged with Aggravated Robbery contrary to section 294 and Murder contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mrs. Katongo said the suspects are detained in Police Custody and will appear in court soon.

