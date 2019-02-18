The Economics Association of Zambia has commended President Edgar Lungu for a firm stance he has taken against Corruption.
Association President Lubinda Habazoka says Corruption is one of the factors that influence foreign direct investment inflows into the country hence the need to decisively deal with it.
Dr. Habazoka said the President’s stance on corruption is sending a very good signal to the donor community and investors that Zambia is taking action to curb the vice.
He said the arrest of high-profile individuals among them the Former Zambia Airforce Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela, Livingstone UPND MP Mathews Jere and UPND Sinjembela Member of Parliament Mubika Mubika should be supported by all well-meaning Zambians.
Dr. Habazoka has expressed happiness that stakeholders among them the British High Commissioner have noticed the efforts and commended the Head of state for the stance taken against Corruption.
He said the arrests have shown the commitment government has on the fight against corruption but has advised the Low Enforcement Agencies to be courageous enough to prosecute such people.
