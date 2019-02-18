President of the Economic Association of Zambia(EAZ), Dr. Lubinda Habazoka
The Economics Association of Zambia has commended President Edgar Lungu for a firm stance he has taken against Corruption.

Association President Lubinda Habazoka says Corruption is one of the factors that influence foreign direct investment inflows into the country hence the need to decisively deal with it.

Dr. Habazoka said the President’s stance on corruption is sending a very good signal to the donor community and investors that Zambia is taking action to curb the vice.

He said the arrest of high-profile individuals among them the Former Zambia Airforce Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela, Livingstone UPND MP Mathews Jere and UPND Sinjembela Member of Parliament Mubika Mubika should be supported by all well-meaning Zambians.

Dr. Habazoka has expressed happiness that stakeholders among them the British High Commissioner have noticed the efforts and commended the Head of state for the stance taken against Corruption.

He said the arrests have shown the commitment government has on the fight against corruption but has advised the Low Enforcement Agencies to be courageous enough to prosecute such people.

17 COMMENTS

  5. Retaining in cabinet an arrested minister is what you call a firm stance against corruption? What do they teach in Russia? Lungu give this moron a job, we need peace please

    7

    0

  7. There goes Chuchu again… We used to call Lubinda Habazooka as Chuchu (from No one But You on ZNBC) at Kafue Boys because the guy is a comedian and a big joke.. The guy loves attention and this corruption fight nonsense by the PF is neither here nor there…

    3

    0

  9. Mubika Mubika it’s thievery, Jere it’s abuse of power, Chitotela ni corruption, abuse of office, fraud. Chimese ni corruption and fraud.
    Instead of blindly supporting the arrests, question for instance, why Chitotela was appointed by Lungu at the time when him had been fired by Sata and ACC and DEC where building a case against him.

    3

    0

  11. Which part of Zambia is this Habazoka is coming from? His surname sounds like a machine gun and he is not a Zambian am sure he is from Arabs. What we know is Lungu is a leader of corruption he opposite what Lungu is doing shame

    1

    0

  14. Fighting corruption ????? where??? how??? when this Chitotela is still an active minister issuing statements in parliament,

    0

    0

