The National Road Fund Agency says K100 million has been collected from the Shimabala Toll Plaza in Kafue District since the facility became operational in 2017.

NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila disclosed this when he led a team of journalists to monitor the tolling process at the Shimabala Toll Plaza.

Mr. Hamachila however said countrywide, K2.8 Billion has been collected from all toll plazas including weigh bridges from 2013 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hamachila said the public is free to monitor how the tolling is done and how the resources are channeled to the intended projects.

He said the National Road Fund Agency has opened up all the 25-toll gates to members of the public in order to demystify the notion that funds being collected are being misused.

Mr. Hamachila said members of the Public and interest groups will upon request be granted permission to visit a toll plaza of their choice to appreciate the operations.

He added that the move will also ensure transparency while building public confidence in the system.

