Prominent Business Executive and Chairman of Radian Stores Amratlal Balubhai Patel has died.Mr. Patel, 61, died at Mediclinic in Sandton, Johannesburg South Africa where he was admitted for an illness.

According to the information made available to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria by his son Kishan Patel, the deceased had been admitted to Mediclinic for three weeks.The body of the deceased will be repatriated to Zambia on Thursday.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba expressed sadness over the death of the late Patel.

He said the late Mr. Patel played a key role in creating local jobs for many Zambians throughout his network business.Mr. Mwamba disclosed that Mr. Patel was also a pioneer in the Introduction of consumer electronics goods to the Zambian Economy and shared knowledge openly for the growth and betterment of the people of Zambia.

He added that he taught the fundamentals of maintaining humbleness and integrity to those that were ready to listen.

This is according to a statement issued to the Media by Naomi Nyawali, the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa.

