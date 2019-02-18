Prominent Business Executive and Chairman of Radian Stores Amratlal Balubhai Patel has died.Mr. Patel, 61, died at Mediclinic in Sandton, Johannesburg South Africa where he was admitted for an illness.
According to the information made available to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria by his son Kishan Patel, the deceased had been admitted to Mediclinic for three weeks.The body of the deceased will be repatriated to Zambia on Thursday.
And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba expressed sadness over the death of the late Patel.
He said the late Mr. Patel played a key role in creating local jobs for many Zambians throughout his network business.Mr. Mwamba disclosed that Mr. Patel was also a pioneer in the Introduction of consumer electronics goods to the Zambian Economy and shared knowledge openly for the growth and betterment of the people of Zambia.
He added that he taught the fundamentals of maintaining humbleness and integrity to those that were ready to listen.
This is according to a statement issued to the Media by Naomi Nyawali, the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa.
Which companies did he own? Did Rajan Mathani change his name? This one we have never heard about him. Is it the man behind Radian Stores that got rich through deals with the Ministry of Finance by swindling government workers?
This man looks 71 not 61, part of good journalism is picking up the phone and confirming the source of your news. Please tell us the correct age.
Please learn how to write up these profiles ….every Zambian that grew up in the 80s, 90s at one point or another must have bought something from Radian Stores which started off as a small store unit at the Kalundwe Road junction on Freedom Way in Lusaka. Remember that Pressing Iron or Fan or cassette-playing boombox bought there whilst escorting an uncle or aunty or mother or father at payday to that shop.
We Salute You …. Mr Patel…MHSRIP!!!