Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba described Sunday’s 0-0 away draw against defending FAZ Super Division champions as a fair result.

The draw in this Week Four fixture played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola ended Zanaco and Zesco’s respective 100 percent starts in Pool A of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season.

“I must say it is fair result for both teams. I think we played well and both teams were equal to the task,” Numba said.

“These are games which teams lose due to a lapse in concentration that are capitalized on.

“Both teams were organized and I think our team also played better today and we haven’t conceded a goal because that is what we wanted.”

It was the first time in the 2019 season that high-scoring Zanaco had not conceded a goal.

Zanaco have scored 13 goals but let in six from their opening three games prior to the Zesco match.

Meanwhile, Zanaco continue to enjoy a three point lead at the summit of Pool A on 10 points while Zesco stay second on 7 points with a match in hand.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK Four

POOL A

16/02/2019

Red Arrows 1(Bruce Musakanya 54′)-Green Buffaloes 0

Nakambala Leopards 1(Simon Mulenga 4′)-Kabwe Warriors 1(Emmanuel Okutu 90″)

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Chris Mugalu 3′)-Prison Leopards 0

Kitwe United 2(Hope Katwishi 32′, Holly Songwe 73′)-Mufulira Wanderers 0

17/02/2019

Zesco United 0-Zanaco 0

POOL B

Green Eagles 1(George CHaloba 45’+2)-Buildcon 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Napsa Stars 1(John Sikaumbwe 14′)

Nkana 0-Power Dynamos 2(Alex Ngonga 13′,Christian Ntouba 68′)

Circuit City 2(Biston Banda 44′, Mangani Phiri 45’pen)-Forest Rangers 1(Adams Zikiru 60′)

Nkwazi 1(Emmanuel Chabula 45’+2)-FC MUZA 0

-2019 FAZ Womens Charity Shield Final (Inaugural Tournament)

16/02/2019

Sunset Stadium ,Lusaka

*Green Buffaloes 1(Rachel Nachula 24′)- Indeni Roses 1( Mwaka Mupeta 34′)

*Buffaloes win 5-4 pp

-2018/2019 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP GROUP C

13/02/2019

Nkana Stadium,Kitwe

Nkana 2(Fred Tshimenga 13′,Walter Bwalya 74′)-Al Hilal 1(Waleed Hamid 7′)

Kumasi,Ghana

Asante Kotoko (Kwame Bonsu 9′, EmmanuelGyamfi 25′)-Zesco United 1(Rahim Osumanu 73′)

TOP SCORERS 2018/2019

17/02/2019

LEAGUE

Rogers Kola(Zanaco):5

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars):3

Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):3

Rodgers Mukenge(Kitwe United):3

Emmanuel Habasimbi(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zanaco):3

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi):2

Emmanuel Okutu (Kabwe Warriors):2

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):2

Fahad Bayo(Buildcon):2

Jesse Were (Zesco):2

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):2

Brian Chewe(Mufulira Wanderers):2

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos):1

Christian Ntouba (Power Dynamos):1

Holly Songwe (Kitwe United):1

Hope Katwishi (Kitwe United):1

George Chaloba (Green Eagles):1

Biston Banda (Circuit City):1

Mangani Phiri(Circuit City):1

Simon Mulenga(Nakambala):1

John Sikaumbwe(Napsa Stars):1

Adams Zikiru(Forest Rangers):1

Moses Lolozi(Kitwe United):1

Walter Bwalya(Nkana):1

Julius Situmbeko (Zanaco):1

Diamond Chikwekwe(Green Buffaloes):1

Chilimba Moonga(Green Buffaloes):1

Eddie Sinyangwe(Green Buffaloes):1

Ray Mutale (Green Eagles):1

Eric Chomba(Nkwazi):1

Dominic Chanda(Circuit City):1

Yvan Mballa(Forest Rangers):1

Douglas Muwowo(Forest Rangers):1

Osas Okoro (Buildcon):1

Ephraim Gikan(Buildcon):1

Chrispin Mulenga(Lumwana):1

Quadri Kola (Zesco):1

Simon Bwalya (Nkana):1

Eric Yema(Napsa Stars):1

Lubinda Mundia(Red Arrows):1

Felix Nyaende(Zanaco):1

Guily Manziba (Zanaco):1

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):1

Amity Shemande (Green Eagles):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1

Jimmy Dzingai(Power):1

Martin Kayuwa (Power):1

Kingsley Kangwa (Buildcon):1

Moses Phiri (Buildcon):1

Mande Badawa (Buildcon):1

Emmanuel Manda (MUZA):1

Chitoshi Chiinga(Circuit City):1

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):1

Paul Simpemba(Kabwe Warriors):1

Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers):1

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):1

John Kaiku (Lumwana):1

Victor Mubanga (Lumwana):1

John Goma (Mufulira Wanderers):1

Mathews Macha(Mufulira Wanderers):1

Portipher Zulu (Nakambala):1

Frank Banini (Prisons Leopards):1

Kapota Kayawe(Kitwe United):1*

*Denotes own-goal

