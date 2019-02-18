Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba described Sunday’s 0-0 away draw against defending FAZ Super Division champions as a fair result.
The draw in this Week Four fixture played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola ended Zanaco and Zesco’s respective 100 percent starts in Pool A of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season.
“I must say it is fair result for both teams. I think we played well and both teams were equal to the task,” Numba said.
“These are games which teams lose due to a lapse in concentration that are capitalized on.
“Both teams were organized and I think our team also played better today and we haven’t conceded a goal because that is what we wanted.”
It was the first time in the 2019 season that high-scoring Zanaco had not conceded a goal.
Zanaco have scored 13 goals but let in six from their opening three games prior to the Zesco match.
Meanwhile, Zanaco continue to enjoy a three point lead at the summit of Pool A on 10 points while Zesco stay second on 7 points with a match in hand.
WEEKEND SCORECARD
FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK Four
POOL A
16/02/2019
Red Arrows 1(Bruce Musakanya 54′)-Green Buffaloes 0
Nakambala Leopards 1(Simon Mulenga 4′)-Kabwe Warriors 1(Emmanuel Okutu 90″)
Lusaka Dynamos 1(Chris Mugalu 3′)-Prison Leopards 0
Kitwe United 2(Hope Katwishi 32′, Holly Songwe 73′)-Mufulira Wanderers 0
17/02/2019
Zesco United 0-Zanaco 0
POOL B
Green Eagles 1(George CHaloba 45’+2)-Buildcon 0
Lumwana Radiants 0-Napsa Stars 1(John Sikaumbwe 14′)
Nkana 0-Power Dynamos 2(Alex Ngonga 13′,Christian Ntouba 68′)
Circuit City 2(Biston Banda 44′, Mangani Phiri 45’pen)-Forest Rangers 1(Adams Zikiru 60′)
Nkwazi 1(Emmanuel Chabula 45’+2)-FC MUZA 0
-2019 FAZ Womens Charity Shield Final (Inaugural Tournament)
16/02/2019
Sunset Stadium ,Lusaka
*Green Buffaloes 1(Rachel Nachula 24′)- Indeni Roses 1( Mwaka Mupeta 34′)
*Buffaloes win 5-4 pp
-2018/2019 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP GROUP C
13/02/2019
Nkana Stadium,Kitwe
Nkana 2(Fred Tshimenga 13′,Walter Bwalya 74′)-Al Hilal 1(Waleed Hamid 7′)
Kumasi,Ghana
Asante Kotoko (Kwame Bonsu 9′, EmmanuelGyamfi 25′)-Zesco United 1(Rahim Osumanu 73′)
TOP SCORERS 2018/2019
17/02/2019
LEAGUE
Rogers Kola(Zanaco):5
Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars):3
Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):3
Rodgers Mukenge(Kitwe United):3
Emmanuel Habasimbi(Lusaka Dynamos):3
Tafadzwa Rusike(Zanaco):3
Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi):2
Emmanuel Okutu (Kabwe Warriors):2
Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):2
Fahad Bayo(Buildcon):2
Jesse Were (Zesco):2
Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):2
Brian Chewe(Mufulira Wanderers):2
Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):1
Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos):1
Christian Ntouba (Power Dynamos):1
Holly Songwe (Kitwe United):1
Hope Katwishi (Kitwe United):1
George Chaloba (Green Eagles):1
Biston Banda (Circuit City):1
Mangani Phiri(Circuit City):1
Simon Mulenga(Nakambala):1
John Sikaumbwe(Napsa Stars):1
Adams Zikiru(Forest Rangers):1
Moses Lolozi(Kitwe United):1
Walter Bwalya(Nkana):1
Julius Situmbeko (Zanaco):1
Diamond Chikwekwe(Green Buffaloes):1
Chilimba Moonga(Green Buffaloes):1
Eddie Sinyangwe(Green Buffaloes):1
Ray Mutale (Green Eagles):1
Eric Chomba(Nkwazi):1
Dominic Chanda(Circuit City):1
Yvan Mballa(Forest Rangers):1
Douglas Muwowo(Forest Rangers):1
Osas Okoro (Buildcon):1
Ephraim Gikan(Buildcon):1
Chrispin Mulenga(Lumwana):1
Quadri Kola (Zesco):1
Simon Bwalya (Nkana):1
Eric Yema(Napsa Stars):1
Lubinda Mundia(Red Arrows):1
Felix Nyaende(Zanaco):1
Guily Manziba (Zanaco):1
Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):1
Amity Shemande (Green Eagles):1
Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1
Jimmy Dzingai(Power):1
Martin Kayuwa (Power):1
Kingsley Kangwa (Buildcon):1
Moses Phiri (Buildcon):1
Mande Badawa (Buildcon):1
Emmanuel Manda (MUZA):1
Chitoshi Chiinga(Circuit City):1
Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):1
Paul Simpemba(Kabwe Warriors):1
Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers):1
Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):1
John Kaiku (Lumwana):1
Victor Mubanga (Lumwana):1
John Goma (Mufulira Wanderers):1
Mathews Macha(Mufulira Wanderers):1
Portipher Zulu (Nakambala):1
Frank Banini (Prisons Leopards):1
Kapota Kayawe(Kitwe United):1*
*Denotes own-goal