Government has said that it will not hesitate to revoke licences of media houses that fail to abide by the regulations set by the Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says the IBA cannot risk a few irresponsible radio or television stations to bring chaos in the country.

Speaking as guest of honour at a radio and television managers and board members’ workshop organised by the IBA in Chipata, Mr Kasolo said he will ensure that the IBA strictly carries out its mandate in accordance with the provision of the Act.

He said it was shocking to see how certain radio and television stations conducted themselves during coverage of the Sesheke by-election.

And earlier, IBA director general Josephine Mapoma said her institution has called for the workshop to remind the licensees about their obligations.

[Read 99 times, 99 reads today]