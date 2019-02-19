Lusaka lawyer Tutwa Ngulube and Chief Chikwanda of Mpika have warned that it was a criminal offence for Mr Hichilema to incite the Zambian people to take the law in their own hands and both him and those being incited risk being jailed, Mr Ngulube has warned that Mr Hichilema wanted to divide the nation for political mileage and that those following him blindly would end up on the wrong side of the law.
He urged Zambians to remain peaceful and not to listen to politicians like Mr Hichilema who wanted to divide the nation for political mileage.
Mr Ngulube, who is Kabwe Central Member of Parliament called on Zambians to resist attempts by wicked, unpatriotic and divisive politicians to incite them against each other because they would face the wrath of the law individually.
Mr Ngulube was reacting to a statement by Mr. Hichilema who urged Zambians to defend themselves whenever attacked by the PF alleging that the law was made unimportant by the PF administration. He said it was a criminal offence for Mr Hichilema to incite Zambians to take the law in their hands.
“It is a criminal offence to incite the people to take the law in their own hands because no one is above the law. Actually no one should defend himself in the manner that breaks the law because that is against the law itself. HH will be caught up with the law and the people he is inciting will also be jailed.
“The penal code is very clear on that one; the one inciting and those incited can both be jailed. It is conspiracy to incite the people to take the law in their hand,” Mr Ngulube said.
Mr Ngulube said the behaviour exhibited by Mr Hichilema was unacceptable anywhere in the world citing that the conduct demonstrates blatant political barbarism, brutality and savagery of the worst kind. He has r urged Zambians to ignore calls from their leaders who ask them to wage violence against one another as they were all one belonging to one country called Zambia.
“And I would also urge his supporters not to listen to him because he will just land them in problems. They will face the law individually. HH is just trying to win political sympathy. And those being incited should know that HH won’t be there for them in court when they break the law,” he warned.
And Chief Chikwanda says the statement by Mr. Hichilema that people should defend themselves is criminal, uncalled for and should be investigated.
Chief Chikwanda said it is disappointing that a leader vying for the highest office in the land would sink so low to incite citizens to rise in violence. He said law enforcement agencies should not take Mr Hichilema’s statement lightly and calls for serious investigation. Chief Chikwanda said Mr Hichilema’s statement is a danger to nation peace and unity and the law should visit him and ensure that he is held accountable for his action
‘‘People should not listen to leaders that would want to promote anarchy in the country as they do not have the interest of the country at heart.
Meanwhile, PF founder member Edwin Lifwekelo wondered how the UPND president, Mr Hichilema was now backing the same officers he claimed wanted to assassinate him.
He reiterated that Mr Hichilema now backing the officers who were retired in national interest was a sign that his assassination claims were fake.
“How can Mr. Hichilema today pretend to be fighting for the police he earlier claimed wanted to kill him? In all sense, he should be happy that action was taken by authorities if his claims are true,” said Mr Liifwekelo.
Don’t be s.tupid. Self-defense is a fundamental human right. if the police fail to protect citizens, citizens must protect themselves.
Ba Tutwa HH is talking about defending themselves … you should be more worried with statements coming from Davis Mwila and Kampyongo warning the opposition specifically the UPND that Bahati will be a no go area for them and if any attempts are made things will be made extremely difficult. Since your usually good brain has decided to vacate your head when issuing this statement let me remind you that defence is a reaction to an offensive action and not an act which is independent of any other. You should first warn those threatening violence and then counsel those wishing to defend themselves to also report such cases to the relevant authorities … now we know the police are being fired so not sure what options the opposition have
Self defence is both a God given right and hI’m an right. If the police can not defend the peaceful opposition members then it’s upto the people to start defending themselves against PF police and thugs.
Why should I wait for compromised PF police to act if my life is under threat by panga wilding PF maniacs?
Tutwa Ngulube was beginning to win my heart by constantly condemning PF leadership on their ways of tacking corruption. But this statement I think the boy is but another opportunist riding on the violent ways in which PF is wining elections.
PF is a party for thugs. LUNGU MUST GO.
What is criminal is allowing the PF cadres to victimise innocent citizens.
Zambia does not belong to Lungu and PF alone.
THANK YOU TUTWA, THANK CHIEF CHIKWANDA AND OTHERS.
It is brilliant to observe that at least those who care about Zambia have voiced unequivocally against the double h statement which I hoped would draw condemnation from the expanse of elite zambian patriots. When you condemn what’s wrong, you are equally actually protecting double h from impending incarceration. If you care about someone, reprimand him and assist him to observe sanity. He can not afford to be careless in words and deeds. If the political situation is taking a toll on him, he will obvious subconsciously start making blunders. His supporters are so unhelpful too.
I have always observed the venom that comes out every time H H speaks. May be we have different ways of understanding the English language. H H has not incited any one to rise and take up arms against the government. People should be mentioning real issues why sentiments for self defense are being raised. The current situation is that the Police are going to find it very difficult to maintain law and order for fear of being fired or dismissed prematurely from the service if they heart or try to stop PF thugs involved in violence. If these people will be left loose and cause terror to their collogues in the opposition then people have no choice but stand up and defend themselves. It is not H H alone who has said this but many others have said so. If police will not stop PF thugs from…
Tutwa Ngulube you are very sick. Be informed that if you are enjoying peace in Zambia because you can afford to buy anything you want including taking your children to any school of your choice using our money, please be informed that the rest of us are not having that peace. We’re at wall. PF and Lungu have declared war against the ordinary Zambians.
Life is hard here in Zambia because of governance carelessness by Lungu and his PF. People have no money in circulation. We try to resort to farming so that we try to earn a living, but Ministry of Agriculture doesn’t care about livestock dying including chickens because of many diseases and with no tangible help from government.
HERE WE JUST HAVE TO DEFEND OURSELVES.
It looks like Mr Ngulube is a eunuch.
Comment:Today their is political millage. And my question on self defence is that if someone comes in my yard or house to harm my family what should l do? Politival millage – how many kilometers have the Politics in Zambia covered so far ba Tutwa Ngulube?
You spoke well previously but now you sound not to be with the voiceless and vulnerable in the country.
Ngulube wants people to ‘turn the other cheek’ when PF thugs attack them.
This is the ‘brainwashing’ campaign that is continuously propagated by the PF. Taking advantage of those who have not bothered to read or listen for themselves, to tell them that this is what so and so has said. If anything Ngulube himself is inciting HH’s arrest.
HH should immediately vacate the political arena because he proving to a potential danger to this nation especially when he loses elections in 2021. He has been singing a people power song indirectly in a bid to incite the general populace to rise against the legitimately enthroned government in a Sudanese style. With PF penetration of UPND strongholds, especially north western province, the man has already sensed that he is losing the 2021 elections, hence this wicked and unpatriotic behavior coming from himself. Fortunately for Zambians they know the desperation of this evil man and so his calls to rise against the government are ignored by well meaning and peace loving citizens. It is a curse and not a blessing for this country to have HH as an opposition politician