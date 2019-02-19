Lusaka lawyer Tutwa Ngulube and Chief Chikwanda of Mpika have warned that it was a criminal offence for Mr Hichilema to incite the Zambian people to take the law in their own hands and both him and those being incited risk being jailed, Mr Ngulube has warned that Mr Hichilema wanted to divide the nation for political mileage and that those following him blindly would end up on the wrong side of the law.

He urged Zambians to remain peaceful and not to listen to politicians like Mr Hichilema who wanted to divide the nation for political mileage.

Mr Ngulube, who is Kabwe Central Member of Parliament called on Zambians to resist attempts by wicked, unpatriotic and divisive politicians to incite them against each other because they would face the wrath of the law individually.

Mr Ngulube was reacting to a statement by Mr. Hichilema who urged Zambians to defend themselves whenever attacked by the PF alleging that the law was made unimportant by the PF administration. He said it was a criminal offence for Mr Hichilema to incite Zambians to take the law in their hands.

“It is a criminal offence to incite the people to take the law in their own hands because no one is above the law. Actually no one should defend himself in the manner that breaks the law because that is against the law itself. HH will be caught up with the law and the people he is inciting will also be jailed.

“The penal code is very clear on that one; the one inciting and those incited can both be jailed. It is conspiracy to incite the people to take the law in their hand,” Mr Ngulube said.

Mr Ngulube said the behaviour exhibited by Mr Hichilema was unacceptable anywhere in the world citing that the conduct demonstrates blatant political barbarism, brutality and savagery of the worst kind. He has r urged Zambians to ignore calls from their leaders who ask them to wage violence against one another as they were all one belonging to one country called Zambia.

“And I would also urge his supporters not to listen to him because he will just land them in problems. They will face the law individually. HH is just trying to win political sympathy. And those being incited should know that HH won’t be there for them in court when they break the law,” he warned.

And Chief Chikwanda says the statement by Mr. Hichilema that people should defend themselves is criminal, uncalled for and should be investigated.

Chief Chikwanda said it is disappointing that a leader vying for the highest office in the land would sink so low to incite citizens to rise in violence. He said law enforcement agencies should not take Mr Hichilema’s statement lightly and calls for serious investigation. Chief Chikwanda said Mr Hichilema’s statement is a danger to nation peace and unity and the law should visit him and ensure that he is held accountable for his action

‘‘People should not listen to leaders that would want to promote anarchy in the country as they do not have the interest of the country at heart.

Meanwhile, PF founder member Edwin Lifwekelo wondered how the UPND president, Mr Hichilema was now backing the same officers he claimed wanted to assassinate him.

He reiterated that Mr Hichilema now backing the officers who were retired in national interest was a sign that his assassination claims were fake.

“How can Mr. Hichilema today pretend to be fighting for the police he earlier claimed wanted to kill him? In all sense, he should be happy that action was taken by authorities if his claims are true,” said Mr Liifwekelo.

