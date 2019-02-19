“Stylish” Roan United picked up their first win of the 2019 FAZ Division One Zone 2 season after edging visiting ZNS Lwamfumu 1-0 at Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya over the weekend.

Striker Hassan Mwamba scored the only goal for Stylish in this Week 5 match.

Roan had posted two defeats and two draws prior to the match against Lwamfumu.

The team is placed 12th on the table 16-team table with five points from five matches played.

Lwamfumu are bottom of the table with no points from four matches.

Elsewhere in Zone 2, Kansanshi Dynamos were displaced from the top after succumbing to a 2-1 loss at Gomes in Ndola.

Gomes are now the leaders of this zone with 11 points, one above second placed Kansanshi, after five matches played.

In Zone 1, Young Buffaloes are leading with 13 points after a 1-1 draw against Young Nkwazi.

Romeki are second on the table with 12 points following a 2-1 win over Petauke United.

FAZ Division One – Week 5

Zone 1

Chipata City Council 1-3 Kafue Celtic

Zesco Malaiti 1-1 National Assembly

Lusaka City council 1-0 Police College

Katete Rangers 1-3 Happy Hearts

Young Nkwazi vs Young Green Buffaloes

Romeki 2-1 Petauke

Riflemen 3-0 Lundazi United

City of Lusaka 0-1 Paramilitary

Zone 2

Zesco Luapula 2-1 Chingola Leopard

Ndola United 0-0 Trident

Gomes 2-1 Kansanshi

Indeni 2-0 Nchanga Rangers

Roan United 1-0 ZNS Lwamfumu

Konkola Blades 0-2 Chambishi

Kalulushi Modern Stars 1-2 Kalumbila Quattro

