

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela has pleaded not guilty to four counts of corruption before Magistrate David Simusamba.

The Minister is jointly charged with Gregory Chibanga, Brut Holding Limited and Diris Mukange who also denied the charges.

In the matter, it is alleged in the first count that Chitotela, Gregory Chibanga and Brut Holdings Limited, between July 3, 2016 and October 30, last year in Lusaka, concealed lot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni disguised in the names of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the second count, the trio between the same dates is accused of concealing part of subdivision A lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, disguised in the name of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the third count, Diris Mukange between the same dates jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown people possessed lot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makena in Lusaka, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the fourth count, Mukange between the same dates possessed part of subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill.

When the matter came up for plea before magistrate David Simusamba, Tuesday, Chitotela said he denied the charges 100 percent.

His co-accused equally pleaded not guilty.

The matter has since been adjourned to March 20 and 21, this year, as well as April 2, 3 and 4, for trial.

Meanwhile opposition UPND Members of Parliament have continued to walkout on Mr Chitotela in Parliament whenever he stands to speak as a form of protest at his continued stay in while facing corruption charges.

And Speaker of the national Assembly Patrick Matibini has reserved ruling on a point of order raised by Southern province Minister Edify Humukale on whether UPND Members of Parliament are in order to continue leaving the house whenever Mr. Chitotela takes to the floor to address house.

UPND Parliamentary Whip Situmbeko Musokotwane said that they will continue walking out on Mr Chitotela until he resigns or he is removed from his position.

The Anti Corruption Commission on 5th February arrested Mr Chitotela and charged him with two counts of concealing property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crimes Act Number 1 of 2010.

meanwhile, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela said that the delayed commissioning of works on the Kitwe-Chingola Dual Carriage Way on the Copperbelt is due to the new valuation order issued to the contractor.

Mr Chitotela said that Sino Hydro, the contractor engaged by Government to refurbish the road, was initially given a project to construct one lane.

He said authorities later realised that there is need to also upgrade the old lane, thereby issuing a new valuation order to the contractor.

Mr Chitotela was speaking in a telephone interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe.

The Minister disclosed that the dual carriage way will be commissioned in October this year.

He said Government wants to ensure value for money when the project is handed over.

Mr Chitotela also said works on the dual carriage way are currently above 80%.

[Read 204 times, 204 reads today]