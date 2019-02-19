SUSPECTED PF Youths in Kafue yesterday morning locked Kafue Civic Centre in a bid to prevent new Kafue Town Council Secretary Isaac Mwiche Mudala from reporting for work yesterday.

A Kafue Times News which rushed to Kafue Civic Centre around 06:30hours found a handful group of suspected PF youths mobilising themselves to execute the early morning assignment.

The Youths who sung soliderity songs for former Council Secretary Aaron Kamalondo, denounced Local Government Service Commission Chairman Amos Musonda whom the accused of transferring Kamalonda because of vested interests.

The youths who seemed more organized, upon arriving at the Civic centre ordered Council Police Officers who were manning the building to immediately lock the entrance of the Civic centre and leave.

Several efforts by a few council police officers to challenge the youths failed as they were overpowered by the PF cadres.

The PF youths vowed not allow new Kafue Town Council Secretary Isaac Mwiche Mudala to enter the Civic centre building.

“We feel the transfer of Mr Kamalondo from Kafue Town Council was untimely because it came at a time he had started developing Kafue.” the PF youths said

Quick response from Anti Riot Police Officers brought the protest to a sudden end.

District Administrative Officer Josephine Phiri later met the youths in the District Conference Room where the youths aired their concerns.

Calm has since been restored at the Civic but the youths have vowed to continue with their protest until Kamalondo is brought back to Kafue Town Council.

