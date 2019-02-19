Zambia Police public relations officer Esther Katongo has cautioned students from different universities and colleges planning to unlawfully match to Parliament to follow laid down procedure.
In a statement issued to ZNBC news, Ms Katongo said the Zambia police has information that students from learning institutions are planning to march to Parliament over the withdrawal of meal allowances.
Ms Katongo said Police will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness and do not want to have any unnecessary confrontation with students.
She has since advised the students to follow the laid down procedures in airing their grievances as opposed to taking to the streets.
Ms Katongo has warned that police will deal with anyone involved in illegalities.
ZP has become USELESS to say the least. You respect Cadres more than Students!
Good call. I hope the b.l.o.o.d.y thirsty leader of the res barrettes will not be found in the mix to sole discontent. Students please heed and try another day. Kindly follow laid down procedure. “Ukupesha lunshi, kunya apengi”
“Ukupesha ilungu, kwensamo”
“Ukupesha ilungu, kwendamo”
We didn’t hear of similar warnings from police when PF thugs carried out a siege on Parliament after their party’s Sesheke defeat.
The Zambia Police have become a political arm of the PF and are following political orders from clueless PF leaders .They killed Vespers and no police officers were fired .