Zambia Police public relations officer Esther Katongo has cautioned students from different universities and colleges planning to unlawfully match to Parliament to follow laid down procedure.

In a statement issued to ZNBC news, Ms Katongo said the Zambia police has information that students from learning institutions are planning to march to Parliament over the withdrawal of meal allowances.

Ms Katongo said Police will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness and do not want to have any unnecessary confrontation with students.

She has since advised the students to follow the laid down procedures in airing their grievances as opposed to taking to the streets.

Ms Katongo has warned that police will deal with anyone involved in illegalities.

[Read 219 times, 219 reads today]