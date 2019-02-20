The National Biosafety Authority has seized various food products and feed containing Genetically Modified Organisms from Food Lovers and Spar which were being sold without permits from the Authority.

Some of the confiscated products were imported into the country illegally.

The Authority pounced on the unsuspecting chain supermarkets at East Park and Arcades Shopping malls on Tuesday afternoon for selling products containing genetically modified organisms which have not been assessed for their safety as food and feed, thereby contravening provisions of the Biosafety Act No 10 of 2007.

Under the regulation of activities relating to genetically modified organisms of the Section 10 Sub-section 1 of the Biosafety Act,it clearly stated that “A person shall not research on, develop, produce, import, export, transit, carry out any contained use, release or place on the market any genetically modified organism or any product of a genetically modified organism or deal in any manner with any genetically modified organism or a product of a genetically modified organism without the prior approval of the Authority.”

The two chain supermarkets were found wanting and as such the Authority had to seize the various food products which will be destroyed in accordance with the law.

Among the food products confiscated, include biscuits, chips, soups, spices, soya pieces, cornflakes and assorted crackers whilst feed included dog and cat food.

The two supermarkets were previously engaged and sensitized by the NBA on the need to get permits if they are to trade in products of GMOs.

In Spar, apart from their branded products containing GMOs, confiscated items include samples of products from suppliers who have permits but Spar did not have copies of the permits to place on the market, as a requirement for traceability,by the time of the visit.

Spar was, however, asked to produce copies of permits by Wednesday 20th February, 2019 failure to which the goods which were removed from the shelves will also be seized and destroyed.

The NBA would like to further warn all traders that they risk facing the law if they do not have copies of permits, even from their distributors, to sell products of GMO.

The Authority in October last year gave traders, wholesalers, chain stores and supermarkets a one week ultimatum to get permits to sell products of GMOs from their distributors and suppliers.

“We are concerned that some traders do not have the copies readily available in their stores. It is a requirement that such permits are in the shops and produced when requested by the Biosafety Inspectors.” The Authority said in a statement issued to the media.

[Read 589 times, 589 reads today]