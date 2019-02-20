President Edgar Lungu has advised Cabinet Ministers , line ministries and departments not to procrastinate the implementation of development projects in the country.

President Lungu says the parties should not procrastinate as he wants to see an improvement in service delivery emanating from implementation of development projects as outlined in the PF manifesto.

The Head of State said this when he addressed the first cluster meeting for selected cabinet ministers and ministries at State House yesterday to give reports on implementation of government projects under the seventh national development plan.

The cluster meeting was being held under the theme: “Towards an integrated Approach to national development planning.”

President Lungu urged his ministers to take the meeting serious adding that together with relevant authorities, they should be resourceful in handling the implementation of development projects.

He said together with line agencies and institutions , he expects his ministers to be proactive and find solutions to challenges as opposed to waiting for him to provide an oversight supervision.

“ I expects all Cabinet ministers , ministries and institutions they oversee to provide timely updates on implementation of projects, “ the President said.

He pointed out that the PF’s continued stay in power depends on the party delivering on its promises by implementing projects outlined in its manifesto.

President Lungu said he does not want the experience of Muchinga province where projects have stalled to spill over in other provinces.

And Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said ministries will appear on several occasions before the cluster meeting due to change in approach that now focuses on the oversight and overlapping roles they play in the 7NDP.

Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe and her National Development Planning counterpart Alexander Chiteme were scheduled to present a report to President Lungu during the meeting.

Vice President Inonge Wina, Minister of General Education David Mabumba , Higher Education Nkandu Luo, Information Dora Siliya, Livestock Kampamba Chewe, Mines Richard Musukwa and Justice minister Given Lubinda, were among the notable figures at the meeting.

Others included Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya, Labour Joyce Simukoko, Religious Godfridah Sumaili, Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo, Agriculture Micheal Katambo, Local Government Vincent Mwale , Water and Sanitation Dennis Wanchinga and Sylvia Chalikosa from Office of the Vice President.

[Read 57 times, 57 reads today]