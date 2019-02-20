National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has refused to apologise for reprimanding an Indian National who he found operating a compactor under the Lusaka decongestion project.
Mr. Kambwili has come under fire for his actions with some stakeholders challenging him to apologise to the Indian Community and the Zambian people who have no history of Xenophobia.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr. Kambwili is seen uttering remarks against an Indian national who was found operating a compactor and challenging the same person to go back to India.
Mr. Kambwili said he has no reason to apologise and has insisted that labourer jobs should be left to Zambians.
Speaking on the breakfast show on Hot FM, Mr. Kambwili said he has succeeded in sending a message across that such people should leave the country immediately.
“There are high unemployment levels in this country, people have no jobs and you allow people from as far as India to come and operate a Compactor?, no bane, mulebako serious”, Mr. Kambwili lamented.
Mr. Kambwili said he has brought the issue to the attention of government in several occasions including in Parliament but no action has been taken.
CK is right and wrong. He is right if the man is come to Zambia has an operator. He is wrong if it happens that the man is Zambian. People think to be Zambian you’ve to be black. Wrong you can be any race and still be Zambian. So Mr CK did you look at his papers or his skin?
Umwine wa mafi tomfwa kununka. That is why you will not apologise
He is wrong may someone should tell him that obese people should not be allowed to be mp. See if he likes it
Who is the owner of the road compactor?
Whats that massage, “Hate”, targeting individuals!!! Dull kambwili when you gone grow up?
You can as well tell your wife to leave UK because she has grabbed a job for tge locals. Many zambians are working in foreign lands today and are not harassed
That is where we are missing it. There is shortage of health and care givers in the UK, do we have the same shortage in Zambia. Friends this is not xenophobia. Just apply for a job in the India as an accountant if you will get it. Ask the guys studying in India, China Ukraine, if they are allowed to do any work. But go and study in the UK, Australia or US, your study visa allows to do some work because jobs are plenty. Can the authorities do something about work permits for Chinese, South Africans, Indians who are doing jobs that can be done by Zambians.
Pure racist, he is a dinosaur. That’s discrimination how can an mp use such language?. I hope he gets reprimanded and should resign on moral grounds.
*****ic behaviour. This is not the way to channel your opinions. He could have done in a professional way instead of looking like a Gorilla on periods!
He is also looking for Work! Maybe he want to drive the compactor himself useless boy.