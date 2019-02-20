National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has refused to apologise for reprimanding an Indian National who he found operating a compactor under the Lusaka decongestion project.

Mr. Kambwili has come under fire for his actions with some stakeholders challenging him to apologise to the Indian Community and the Zambian people who have no history of Xenophobia.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr. Kambwili is seen uttering remarks against an Indian national who was found operating a compactor and challenging the same person to go back to India.

Mr. Kambwili said he has no reason to apologise and has insisted that labourer jobs should be left to Zambians.

Speaking on the breakfast show on Hot FM, Mr. Kambwili said he has succeeded in sending a message across that such people should leave the country immediately.

“There are high unemployment levels in this country, people have no jobs and you allow people from as far as India to come and operate a Compactor?, no bane, mulebako serious”, Mr. Kambwili lamented.

Mr. Kambwili said he has brought the issue to the attention of government in several occasions including in Parliament but no action has been taken.

